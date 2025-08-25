NEC Nijmegen are eyeing a move for Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt

Dutch side NEC Nijmegen have not given up on the prospect of signing Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt in the final days of the transfer window, according to reports.

With injuries plaguing Regis Le Bris’ back line, the 22-year-old has played an unexpectedly large role in the Black Cats’ opening pair of Premier League fixtures, starting against West Ham at the Stadium of Light, and then coming on from the bench in the opening minutes against Burnley after Dan Ballard was forced off with an apparent groin complaint.

But despite his importance to Sunderland at the present moment in time, it is understood that Nijmegen are still hopeful of sealing some kind of deal for Seelt between now and next week’s transfer deadline.

What has been said about NEC Nijmegen’s transfer interest in Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt?

According to continental journalist Sander Janssen, Seelt remains a key target for Nijmegen this summer, with the Eredivisie outfit eyeing a number of defensive options in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Writing on X, Janssen explained: “Dick Schreuder [NEC Nijmegen head coach] has not yet put the arrival of Jenson Seelt out of his mind. The Sunderland defender had to come on early on Saturday. According to the trainer, NEC has more options besides Seelt. He wants to add a defender quickly.”

Nijmegen have been linked with a potential loan move for Seelt at various points throughout the summer, while Sunderland head coach Le Bris has hinted that the player could allowed to leave the club on a temporary agreement if the Black Cats’ defensive injury woes begin to ease.

Speaking after the final whistle at Turf Moor, when asked whether an injury to Ballard could prevent Seelt from heading out on loan, the Frenchman said: "We'll see, because we'll have the international break soon. Luke [O’Nien] is not too far from joining the team again, so we know that later we'll have this option as well. We don't need to have five or six centre-backs. I think it doesn't make sense, because you can have one or two, three spare players. Useful if you have many suspensions or injuries, but in the continuity of the season, they won't be involved. It's not positive for them, it's positive for us. So we'll make this decision later.”

Seelt himself has also admitted that a loan exit could be an option this summer. Speaking after a pre-season friendly against Hearts last month, he said: “Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet. For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.” The defender missed the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury.

