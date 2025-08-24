Xhaka, Le Fee, Diarra - Sunderland stars ranked by Instagram followers

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 24th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

Which Sunderland star tops the Black Cats Instagram followers table?

Sunderland’s promotion into the Premier League kickstarted one of the most exciting summers in the club’s recent history.

From the moment the step into the elite of English football was complete, speculation over possible moves for all manner of weird and wonderful names hit the headlines and players from across Europe and beyond were linked with a move to Wearside.

There is still a week to go in the summer transfer window - but the events of the last two months will live long in the memory for Black Cats supporters as the likes of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra and Reinildo Mandava have all been added to Regis Le Bris’ squad.

That has put more eyes on Sunderland and it has also increased the club’s social media reach - but which Black Cats star has the most followers on social media app Instagram?

Instagram followers - 4,579

1. Harrison Jones

Instagram followers - 4,579 | Chris Fryatt

Instagram followers - 18,800

2. Robin Roefs

Instagram followers - 18,800 | Sunderland's Robin Roefs. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Instagram followers - 22,000

3. Anthony Patterson

Instagram followers - 22,000 | Getty Images

Instagram followers - 23,200

4. Niall Huggins

Instagram followers - 23,200 | Getty Images

