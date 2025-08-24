Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season at Turf Moor on Saturday

Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the Premier League campaign when they slipped to a 2-0 loss against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Cullen’s smartly taken second half strike and a late sucker punch from Jaidon Anthony proved enough for the hosts to secure all three points as the Black Cats struggled to find the same rhythm that saw them bulldoze West Ham at the Stadium of Light last weekend.

Regis Le Bris’ men went close through Eliezer Mayenda and Chemsdine Talbi prior to the interval, but it was Burnley - who also had a potential opener ruled out by VAR in the first half - who ultimately got to grips better with a contest that lurched towards the fiery on several occasions.

First, Cullen struck shortly after the restart, curling home a precise effort from the edge of the box, and then the midfielder turned provider, laying on a well-weighted through ball to Anthony, who calmly finished to seal a disappointing result for Sunderland.

Here are some of the moments you might have missed from the Black Cats’ trip to Turf Moor...

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in attendance

It’s been a busy summer for the Sunderland owner, who has seemingly played a central role in the club’s ambitious recruitment drive in recent weeks. With the transfer window set to close a week on Monday, and with more business - both incoming and outgoing - anticipated on Wearside, the next few days promise to be similarly hectic, but nevertheless, Louis-Dreyfus - as well as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi - was present at Turf Moor to watch his side on Saturday afternoon.

Willie Irvine tributes

Prior to kick-off, both teams paid tribute to former Burnley forward Willie Irvine. The legendary Northern Irishman passed away last month, and was an icon at Turf Moor, scoring 97 goals in 148 appearances for the Clarets over the course of the 1960s.

A cruel blow for Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard has enjoyed the kind of recent purple patch that is usually reserved for comic books and Hollywood scripts. The centre-back was nothing short of colossal during Sunderland’s play-off campaign, and he started the new campaign in similarly magnificent form with a goal-scoring turn against West Ham last weekend. How cruel, then, to see him forced off after just a handful of minutes at Turf Moor. Perhaps the most worrying thing was how utterly innocuous the build-up to his injury was. Hopefully it falls under the umbrella of “worse than it looked”.

Nordi Mukiele travels

If Ballard is to be sidelined for any period of time, it could expediate Nordi Mukiele’s integration into the first team picture at the Stadium of Light. The Frenchman travelled to Turf Moor, but wasn’t named in Le Bris’ matchday squad.

An unexpected light show

With around 50 minutes on the clock, Burnley switched on the floodlights at Turf Moor, but the Clarets’ attempts at illuminating the pitch on an overcast afternoon in Lancashire led to a prolonged and bizarre break in play as the bulbs came on in a flashing display presumably meant for pre-match build-ups. Cue an unexpected light show, and plenty of baffled faces.

Marc Guiu gets a chant in record time

With his side grappling for a way back into the contest, Le Bris rolled the dice late on and handed a first Sunderland appearance to Chelsea loanee Marc Guiu. Within moments, the Spaniard had provided a glimpse of what his game is all about, throwing himself full-blooded at Burnley’s admirably resolute defensive line and injecting a measure of chaos and gutsiness into the Black Cats’ attack. The travelling away support responded by firing up a chant for the starlet in what felt like record time.

