I just watched Sunderland lose to Burnley and this is what I think went wrong

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Burnley in the Premier League after goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony

Sunderland fell to their first defeat of the Premier League season after a strong second-half performance from Burnley secured a deserved win.

The Black Cats had spurned some big early opportunities to take the lead and were punished by Josh Cullen's excellent finish early in the second half. Burnley were impressive thereafter, happy to cede possession but defending their box with real resilience and skill. Jaidon Anthony then added the second late on and though Robin Roefs had rarely been tested, the visitors had laboured in possession after the opening goal.

An early injury to Dan Ballard made it a chastening afternoon for the Black Cats.

The first twenty minutes of the game would be best described as chaotic, Sunderland at times riding waves of pressure but spurning big chances to go ahead themselves.

They ought to have been ahead inside minutes when Dan Ballard headed Granit Xhaka's floated free kick across goal, Eliezer Mayenda connecting poorly with his first-time volley and allowing Dubravka to make the save. There was an added sting in the tail for Sunderland, Ballard immediately grabbing his knee after landing before crumpling to the turf in agony. With Noah Sadiki also picking up a knock in the sequence, a spell of significant pressure followed as Sunderland scrambled with nine.

Ballard couldn't play on, though Sadiki was able to rejoin the action. Sunderland then had another big chance when Talbi drifted infield, meeting Simon Adingra's pass and dinking an effort over Dubravka but just wide of the far post.

Burnley had seen most of the ball, and though they had taken the lead when Lyle Foster bundled Ballard's replacement Jenson Seelt off the ball. The ball found the far corner via Roefs' midrif, but the referee immediately blew for a trip on Seelt. After a brief VAR check, play resumed.

There were few chances of note in the passages of play that followed, a tight battle between two teams who appeared to have little between them. Sunderland at times had joy in finding Adingra in space on the left, but the hosts defended their box very well when the crosses came in.

Roefs was largely a bystander even as Burnley enjoyed long spells on the ball, and Sunderland were hugely fortunate that Jaidon Anthony could only head the last attack of the half wide when he met Hannibal Mejbri's cross at the back post.

Anthony would make amends with a moment of ingenuity straight aftet the break, his clever backheel from a pass inside finding Cullen on the edge of the box. He finished beautifully from there, curling an effort past Roefs into the far corner. The goalkeeper was left with no chance.

A surreal passage followed as the game was paused due to the floodlights flickering on and off, but the break did little to help Sunderland who were second best in the action that followed. Le Bris moved early with a triple sub on the hour mark and though Sunderland began to see more of the ball, Burnley continued to defend their box with real ease.

Burnley began to sit off and defend in much deeper positions, limiting Sunderland to few opportunities.

The introduction of Marc Guiu had something of an impact and gave the visitors a focal point, but the game was then wrapped up as Burnley pinched possession and broke well through the middle of the pitch, Cullen springing Anthony clear. His finish from there was excellent, rounding Roefs and firing into the roof of the net.

It was game in which the first goal was key, both sides stronger defensively than in possession when tasked with breaking the opposition open. Cullen’s clinical finish broke the game open for the hosts, who pressed and defended impressively in a challenging second half for Sunderland.