Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings with one 7 and a handful of 5s after Burnley loss

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 22:02 BST

Sunderland lost 2-0 in the Premier League to Burnley at Turf Moor following goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony

Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season after Burnley ran out 2-0 winners at Turf Moor on second afternoon.

The teams were level at the break following a tight first half, but Josh Cullen’s goal early in the second half changed the contest and the hosts defended very well thereafter. Here’s how we rated the 16 Sunderland players who were in action over the course of the game...

Hard to argue he could do much about either goal, particularly the first. Swept up off his line well throughout and pretty steady in possession. 6

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Hard to argue he could do much about either goal, particularly the first. Swept up off his line well throughout and pretty steady in possession. 6

Defended resolutely and tried to get forward, but it was a day when Sunderland struggled to open up a strong Burnley defence. Competed well as you’d expect. 6

2. RB - Trai Hume

Defended resolutely and tried to get forward, but it was a day when Sunderland struggled to open up a strong Burnley defence. Competed well as you'd expect. 6

Almost got an assist when he nodded Xhaka’s free kick back across goal to Mayenda, but hurt his knee in the process. Wasn’t able to continue - a huge concern to Sunderland after such a strong start to the season. His aggression was badly missed. N/A

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Almost got an assist when he nodded Xhaka's free kick back across goal to Mayenda, but hurt his knee in the process. Wasn't able to continue - a huge concern to Sunderland after such a strong start to the season. His aggression was badly missed. N/A

Tired a little late but generally very good. Looks after the ball well and is a very strong defender. Clearly a top addition despite today’s defeat. 7

4. CB - Omar Alderete

Tired a little late but generally very good. Looks after the ball well and is a very strong defender. Clearly a top addition despite today's defeat. 7

