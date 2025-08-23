Sunderland suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season after Burnley ran out 2-0 winners at Turf Moor on second afternoon.
The teams were level at the break following a tight first half, but Josh Cullen’s goal early in the second half changed the contest and the hosts defended very well thereafter. Here’s how we rated the 16 Sunderland players who were in action over the course of the game...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Hard to argue he could do much about either goal, particularly the first. Swept up off his line well throughout and pretty steady in possession. 6 | Sunderland's Robin Roefs. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. RB - Trai Hume
Defended resolutely and tried to get forward, but it was a day when Sunderland struggled to open up a strong Burnley defence. Competed well as you’d expect. 6 | Sunderland's Trai Hume. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Dan Ballard
Almost got an assist when he nodded Xhaka’s free kick back across goal to Mayenda, but hurt his knee in the process. Wasn’t able to continue - a huge concern to Sunderland after such a strong start to the season. His aggression was badly missed. N/A | Sunderland's Dan Ballard. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
Tired a little late but generally very good. Looks after the ball well and is a very strong defender. Clearly a top addition despite today’s defeat. 7 | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.