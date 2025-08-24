Sunderland target Jhon Lucumí was named in Bologna’s squad to face Roma, suggesting no deal is close...

Sunderland’s pursuit of Jhon Lucumí has taken another twist after the defender was named in Bologna’s squad to face AS Roma on Saturday night, despite mounting speculation over his future.

The Black Cats are understood to have submitted an opening bid worth around £25million earlier this week for the 27-year-old centre-back, according to multiple reports, Sunderland have also reportedly agreed personal terms with the Colombian international, with a proposed contract until 2030 worth £2.6million per year.

Lucumí’s mistake proved costly in the build-up to Wesley França’s goal, and with the defender currently pushing for a move to Sunderland, there are suggestions his focus may not have been fully on the game. When asked about the situation after the match, Bologna boss Vincenzo Italiano expressed frustration over the timing of the transfer window and the impact it can have on players and performances.

“I think it’s sheer madness that the transfer market is open when Serie A matches are already on. There are players who in the morning of games are on the phone to their agents trying to leave, others who don’t want to come to training, it’s not possible.

“The market should be closed before the competitive matches begin. There are months and months for clubs to get teams sorted out and it ought to be done by now. Instead, teams will lose points because they have players who are not concentrated.”

Lucumí is believed to be keen on a move to Wearside, but Bologna remain determined to keep hold of the defender, rejecting Sunderland’s initial offer. The situation escalated on Friday when Lucumí’s agent, Simone Rondanini, released a statement urging Bologna to reconsider their stance. Speaking via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he expressed frustration at how the negotiations have unfolded.

He said: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

Rondanini’s comments followed those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci, who told Il Resto del Carlino on Friday morning that the club could not sanction Lucumí’s departure having already lost a number of key players this summer.

“We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking,” Fenucci said. “Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

Despite Bologna’s hardline stance, Sunderland’s interest is longstanding, and the Black Cats are expected to continue monitoring the situation until the end of the transfer window. Head coach Régis Le Bris was asked about the club’s pursuit of another defender at his pre-Burnley press conference on Thursday, but refused to discuss individual targets. However, he admitted Sunderland are prepared to act if the right opportunity arises.

“We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance,” Le Bris said. “It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case, we'll stay with what we've got.”

