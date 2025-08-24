The Black Cats travelled to Turf Moor in good heart after Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor all found the net in the victory against the Hammers as Regis Le Bris’ men marked their return to the top flight in some style on a memorable day at the Stadium of Light.

However, Sunderland came out on the wrong end of the result on Saturday as Jaidon Anthony and Josh Cullen both scored to help the Clarets secure a 2-0 victory in their first home game of the season. Both sides have been widely tipped to be in and around the relegation battle throughout the season - but where are they predicted the finish in the table when the season comes to an end in May?