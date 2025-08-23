Régis Le Bris and Scott Parker react to Burnley's Premier League win over Sunderland
Sunderland face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon as they look to build on an impressive win against West Ham United on opening day.
Burnley are looking to bounce back from a difficult opening-day assignment against Spurs, where they were beaten 3-0. It is set to be a massive game for both clubs following their promotion from the Championship, and you can follow updates throughout the afternoon below. We’ll be bringing you all the key updates from the team news right through to the post-match reaction.
Burnley v Sunderland LIVE team news and score updates
Transfer latest
Before we get into the matchday stuff, let’s recap the transfer latest.
In an interview with local newspaper Il Resto Del Carlino on Friday, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci ruled out the sale of the Colombia international Jhon Lucumi, stating too many players had already left this summer.
Of course, it might not be quite that simple given that the defender has entered the final year of his deal and wants the move to Wearside. Still very much one to watch but it looks tricky for the Black Cats.
Lucumi has been named in Bologna’s squad to face Roma in their opening Serie A fixture tonight:
Le Bris's transfer message
For his part, Le Bris has heavily hinted that it’s Lucumi (or a player of his class) or no one.
He confirmed on Thursday that Sunderland are still looking to add two players (a centre back and a winger) but that he’d be happy with his group if the window closed now:
We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance.
It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got.
We don't have much recruitment to do right now, so if it's possible to sign one or two more players maximum, we will; if it's not possible, we'll stay like that.
The Sunderland team news
RLB had a positive update on Thursday, confirming that Jenson Seelt and Arthur Masuaku are both available today.
He also spoke about new signing Nordi Mukiele, who could be involved today. Sunderland may opt to be cautious, however:
Nordi has trained partly this week with us so he is almost ready, we will make a decision on Friday as to whether we go with him this weekend or whether we wait for Tuesday.
Probably his best position in our current squad is either the right back or the right centre back, but also giving us the opportunity to play with three centre backs as well, so this is a positive for us.
He’s a really well balanced player, good experience, hard worker and a good team mate. He also has the ability to be strong in the air which I think is very important for us, we started with quite a small squad but we have begun to change this with Nordi, Omar, Arthur. This will help us with the challenges we have.
The Burnley team news
Scott Parker also had some positive team news at his own pre-match press conference on Thursday, with the hosts potentially bringing three players into their squad today:
“There may be some, yes. Some are back training - Axel [Tuanzebe] is back training, Bashir Humphreys is back training. Armando [Broja] is now another week down the line, so he's got some more work in him, which I'm really pleased about. So, yeah, they're all edging, possibly, to being involved at the weekend.”
Parker's Sunderland verdict
Look, it's a totally different team to the one we faced last year. Obviously they’ve recruited and brought in a lot of players, and obviously recruited very well. So yeah, I don't think nothing's changed fundamentally in terms of the team and how they play and the structure of their team. But certainly personnel's changed and they've brought in added quality, which you can obviously clearly see.
Le Bris on Burnley challenge
Burnley switched to a back three last weekend, but it’s not clear whether that’s going to be a permanent move or one designed more specifically for the threat of Spurs on home turf.
Here’s what RLB had to say about today’s opposition in the build up to the game:
It’s always a different story. They were really consistent last season, hard to beat. They were always well organised - I don’t think it will be different for this game. They still have many threats. They changed the system for Spurs, so we don’t know what they will do. We have many news players. So it’s a new story.
Today's officials
From safc.com:
Michael Salisbury will take charge of the game as referee. He will be assisted on the touchlines by Dan Robathan and Marc Perry, while Anthony Backhouse has been appointed as the fourth official.
In the VAR hub, John Brooks will oversee proceedings, supported by assistant VAR Gary Beswick.
We avoided any VAR drama last week, will it be the same again this time around?
A debut outing for the club's third kit
Lucumi latest
Still plenty to run on this one...
A reminder that the team news now drops 15 minutes earlier, so we should be able to bring you both teams in around 20 minutes time.
BREAKING: Sunderland team named
Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra; Talbi, Adingra, Mayenda
Subs: Patterson, Masuaku, Seelt, Neil, Roberts, Le Fee, Isidor, Guiu, Rigg
Burnley team named
Phil's team news analysis
No major surprises from RLB. It’s v harsh on Jenson Seelt but at the same time, Alderete’s quality and experience last week was just too great to ignore.
Nordi Mukiele has had limited training time, so no need to take any risks with Seelt fit.
Arthur Masuaku’s arrival in the squad a boost - he can offer something a bit different going forward if the team needs it later on.
KICK OFF
Burnley get us up and running.