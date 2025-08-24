Sunderland-linked defender Charlie Cresswell is a reported target for Borussia Dortmund

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borussia Dortmund have made an approach to sign Sunderland-linked defender Charlie Cresswell, according to reports.

The ex-Leeds United man is currently on the books at Toulouse, having left Elland Road in the summer of 2024. After an impressive debut campaign in France, the 23-year-old has been touted for a prospective exit in recent weeks, with the Black Cats amongst those credited with an interest, as per Football Insider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported last month that Cresswell will be allowed to leave his current employers if a suitable offer is tabled. Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”

But it would appear that any lingering interest Sunderland may still hold in the defender will be heavily rivalled by German giants Dortmund, who are said to have opened talks over a possible transfer, as per David Ornstein.

In an update for The Athletic, the journalist suggested that the Bundesliga side have lodged an initial approach for Cresswell, but have stopped short of submitting an official bid. Nevertheless, it is understood that there is a disparity between the two clubs’ valuation of the England U21s international, with Dortmund’s pursuit ongoing.

Niko Kovac’s side are also said to retain an interest in Chelsea starlet Aaron Anselmino. The Athletic reported earlier this week that Dortmund are weighing up a loan swoop for the 20-year-old Argentine, who signed for the Blues from Boca Juniors in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has reported Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell said about playing for Toulouse?

When asked how he was finding his time in France during an interview with Sky Sports earlier this year, Cresswell said: “It's been an incredible experience. I've loved every minute of it so far. It's been a challenge, but it's one that I feel like I'm embracing. Last season, obviously, I didn't play much [for Leeds] so I had a lot of thinking time. I think they had a clear vision and a clear project and a plan for me, which excited me and I wanted to be part of it.”

Cresswell was also asked whether he felt he has improved since leaving Leeds, to which he responded: “Yeah, without a doubt, technically and tactically. I feel a lot more comfortable out there because it's a different type of football. In England, it's very intense and physical. I feel like here, they have more focus on the tactics and the technical side of things. So you have to be more composed on the ball and figure out patterns of play. It's good for my football brain.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

When quizzed on his desire to return to England one day, he added: “Yeah, but there's no rush for me. I'm enjoying where I am right now. I'm loving just playing every minute. I don't take that for granted. We're sat in 10th with Europe in our eyeline. It's exciting. I've still got lots of improvement to do. But yeah, we'll see where that takes me.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris names the Sunderland players who could leave on loan in outgoing transfer update