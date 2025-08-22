Sunderland are still working to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window

Jhon Lucumí's agent has now released a statement urging Bologna to sanction the defender's departure to Sunderland.

It marks a significant escalation in the long running transfer saga, with Lucumí a key target for the Black Cats this summer. Simone Rondanini has released a statement to prominent transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, stressing his respect for Bologna but urging them to reconsider their stance.

Rondanini's comments follow those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci in Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino on Friday morning, who stated that the club could not sanction his departure having already lost a number of key players from the squad this summer. As it stands, Lucumí is due to face AS Roma on the opening night of the Serie A season on Saturday, having been named in the squad on Friday.

Sunderland are believed to have submitted their first official bid for the 27-year-old earlier this week, but their interest is longstanding.

“I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years," Rondanini said.

"It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

"Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer.

"I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone. I understand the importance of the club and the player, and I only expect that our request can also be understood."

Lucumí is out of contract next summer.

What Claudio Fenucci said about Jhon Lucumí's future

“I've always said we'd prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that in reality, certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. If we add the club's operating costs to labour costs, we get to €110 million; if we add depreciation and taxes, we get to almost €160 million. It's obvious that such a large-scale management, built to be competitive, cannot help but be financed by some sales. We've reinvested some of the proceeds from the sales in the market, and perhaps we'll invest some more.

"Jhon has already spent three years with us, which is a long time in today's football. He had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn't materialize. Otherwise, we could have done something with him and, at that point, kept Sam [Beukema]. However, we don't decide the transfer window: the conditions aren't right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us."

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland's bid to sign another defender

Le Bris continued his policy of not discussing individual players at his press conference on Thursday, but confirmed that the club were still looking at signing another defender. He heavily hinted that the club would only proceed with another addition if it were a high-calibre player, which the Colombian international most certainly is.

"We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance," Le Bris said.

"It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got."