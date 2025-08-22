Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland have sanctioned sale of talented youngster

Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Nectar Triantis

Sunderland have concluded the sale of Nectar Triantis to Minnesota United.

The 22-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee, and has signed a four-year deal at the MLS club. Minnesota United hold the option to extend for a further year.

Triantis had a hugely successful loan at Hibernian last season but has been unable to break through to the senior team in pre-season, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying that his desire to play on a regular basis was behind the move.

“Nectar’s experienced regular first-team football throughout the past 18 months and improved significantly,” Speakman said.

“He understands the value of continuing to play regularly at a senior level, and in Minnesota United, he’s joining an interesting project in a new country. Now, it’s up to Nectar to once again take the opportunity ahead of him and progress, and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Why Minnesota United have signed Nectar Traintis

Minnesota United’s sporting director has confirmed that the club intend to play Triantis primarily in midfield, where he enjoyed so much success last season in Edinburgh.

"Nectarios is an interesting profile who will bolster our midfield and provide an additional defensive option having played as a centre midfielder and a centre back,” Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said.

“His technical qualities combined with his ability to affect games in both defensive and offensive set pieces is something we highly value. We are looking forward to seeing Nectarios grow his game with Minnesota United."

Triantis himself said: “I am very excited to be joining Minnesota, and I am looking forward to playing in front of our passionate fans and giving my all for the club.”