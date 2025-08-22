Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Burnley in Premier League clash predicted

Sunderland are back in Premier League action at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland are hoping to keep their momentum building when they return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Régis Le Bris has some key decisions to make across the pitch and on his bench as the Black Cats travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor, in what will be an important game for both of the newly promoted teams. Here, we take a look at what Le Bris might well go with...

Roefs was confirmed as the club's new number one ahead of West Ham's visit and produced an excellent opening-day display. Certain to continue here.

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Roefs was confirmed as the club's new number one ahead of West Ham's visit and produced an excellent opening-day display. Certain to continue here. | Getty Images

Excellent on opening day and in a good place after signing a new, long-term deal.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Excellent on opening day and in a good place after signing a new, long-term deal. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Few, if any, players across the division had a better opening day than Ballard. Outstanding in both boxes and will be key at Turf Moor.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Few, if any, players across the division had a better opening day than Ballard. Outstanding in both boxes and will be key at Turf Moor. | Photo by Chris Fratt.

Le Bris has a tough call to make here, with Jenson Seelt performing very well against West Ham and unlucky to be forced off with injury. Alderete will be hard to leave out, however, after a superb debut from the bench which featured the assist for Mayenda's opener.

4. CB - Omar Alderete

Le Bris has a tough call to make here, with Jenson Seelt performing very well against West Ham and unlucky to be forced off with injury. Alderete will be hard to leave out, however, after a superb debut from the bench which featured the assist for Mayenda's opener. | AFP via Getty Images

