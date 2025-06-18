Jobe Bellingham made his debut for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham impressed during his debut for new club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon, according to members of the German media.

The teenager completed a big money move from Wearside to the Bundesliga giants last week, and was immediately parachuted into Dortmund’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Niko Kovac’s side began their group stage campaign with a 0-0 draw against Brazilian outfit Fluminense, and in the build-up to that clash, the German boss explained that it was his intention to start Bellingham on the bench. He said: "To anticipate this: He will not play from the start because the one week since he joined us is not enough to internalise all our processes and all our principles. In addition, priority is given to those who have played so successfully in the last few Bundesliga games."

What did the German media say about Jobe Bellingham’s Borussia Dortmund debut?

But the former Sunderland starlet was introduced around the hour-mark at MetLife Stadium, and despite his relatively short cameo, he made a positive impression on those watching on from Germany.

National outlet BILD wrote: “Bellingham, in front of his parents, Mark and Denise, immediately demonstrates English toughness after coming on. The midfielder demands and distributes the ball. With England's U21 international (and fellow substitute Nmecha), the game gets a bit more structure.”

Similarly, Spiegel explained: “BVB coach Kovac had already announced at the goal before the first group match that new signing Jobe Bellingham would not be in the starting eleven. In the 59th minute, Kovac brought him on for Pascal Groß, and the Englishman was able to at least show why BVB paid just over €30 million for him. The 19-year-old Englishman offered plenty of opportunities in midfield and held his own in one-on-one challenges. But Bellingham couldn't decide the game.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s arrival in Dortmund?

Speaking prior to Tuesday’s clash, Dortmund defender Niklas Sule offered his early impressions of Bellingham, stating: “I have to say, he’s really impressive. But also, the way he speaks, the way he talks with confidence. The fact that I saw it with Jude back then is also very, very impressive. I hope he stays fit and healthy and helps us move forward.”