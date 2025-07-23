Sunderland have previously been linked with a move for Charlie Cresswell

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on mooted Sunderland transfer target Charlie Cresswell, according to reports.

The ex-Leeds United centre-back is currently on the books at French club Toulouse, but has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks. Earlier this month, renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano even went as far as to suggest that the defender will be allowed to part company with his current employers if a suitable offer is tabled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, Romano said: “Charlie Cresswell can leave Toulouse this summer as Premier League and Serie A clubs have started moving. Talks to follow for 22-year-old defender after his recent performances.”

To that end, Sunderland are understood to be one of the sides monitoring his situation. Speaking to online outlet Football Insider, the Black Cats former chief scout Mick Brown said: “Sunderland have been looking at Charlie Cresswell. They had scouts at the Under-21 Euros and from what I hear they were impressed by what they saw.

“A lot of clubs had scouts at that tournament, so I expect a lot of the star players there will be in line to change clubs over the summer. It’s easy to get sucked in by a player’s performances at an international tournament. It used to be one of my golden rules, not to sign players off the back of a tournament. But that doesn’t stop you having a look, and it seems a lot of these clubs including Sunderland like what they’ve seen of him over there.

“Of course, they’ll be aware of him from his time in England too. He only left Leeds last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back to the Premier League. It will probably be for at least double what he left for, though, because that’s how these things work when you have Premier League clubs battling for a deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Liverpool’s interest in Sunderland transfer target Charlie Cresswell?

But if Sunderland are to lure Cresswell to Wearside, they may have to fend off high-profile interest from Premier League champions Liverpool. According to GiveMeSport, Arne Slot’s men are also keeping tabs on the England youth international with view to potentially making a move for him this summer.

An excerpt from their report on the Reds’ interest states that “while there is no active move at this stage, Cresswell is very much a player Liverpool like, and one who remains under consideration as they assess future defensive options.”

It is also suggested that Liverpool are “expected to be in the market for a centre-back either this window or in the near future”, due to Virgil van Dijk’s age. While Ibrahima Konate remains part of Slot’s long-term plans at Anfield, the club are said to be looking at other options who can both add depth and develop further, with Cresswell fitting that profile.

Your next Sunderland read: Granit Xhaka transfer twist: Erik ten Hag clashes with agent over Sunderland move in latest saga