Sunderland’s exciting summer transfer window looks set for another twist after former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka reportedly informed Bayer Leverkusen of his desire to become the latest addition to Regis Le Bris’s squad.

Since securing promotion back into the Premier League with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United in May, the Black Cats have wasted little time in adding to their squad with five new additions and a permanent move for loan star Enzo Le Fee.

The £20 million move for the Frenchman set a new club transfer window - but that lasted just a matter of weeks after Sunderland agreed a £30 million deal for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra. The additions of Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava have taken the summer spend to around the £100 million-mark and that could be further boosted by the potential signing of Switzerland international Xhaka.

With the influx of talent and experience, Sunderland appear to be in an increasingly strong position to avoid an immediate return to the Championship - but what are the Black Cats latest relegation odds compared to the likes of Leeds United and Burnley?