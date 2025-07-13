Kalou backs Ivory Coast winger to thrive in the Premier League after move from Brighton to the Stadium of Light

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has backed Simon Adingra to shine in the Premier League with Sunderland, following the winger’s £21million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadium of Light.

Adingra, 23, became one of Sunderland’s most expensive-ever signings earlier this week, and his arrival has already sparked excitement on Wearside. Having impressed in the Premier League and Europa League with Brighton, as well as helping Côte d'Ivoire win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Adingra joins Régis Le Bris’ side with high expectations.

Kalou, who made over 250 appearances for Chelsea and remains a respected voice in African football, believes Sunderland have made a statement signing. Speaking to Africa Foot, he gave a glowing review of the Ivorian’s talent, mentality and potential.

He said: “I think he (Adingra) will excel at Sunderland, that's a given. He's a brilliant player who brings a touch of originality to the teams he plays for. He's a player who drives the ball, beats opponents and creates chances. For me, he will be a major asset to Sunderland.

“His ability with the ball, for such a young player, is excellent. I love his way of receiving the ball, his calmness and his awareness. He has irresistible qualities if he is in the right position, so he just needs to keep working hard. I think Sunderland have signed a quality player.”

Kalou continued regarding Sunderland’s newest recruit: “Simon (Adingra) has all the qualities to become a top-level player. We saw what he did for Côte d'Ivoire at the last Africa Cup of Nations. He's a humble boy, and if he continues like this, the future is bright.”

Adingra’s signing reflects Sunderland’s ambition not just to survive in the Premier League, but to thrive. The former Nordsjaelland and Union SG winger will bring pace, flair and end product to the left-hand side of attack – and Kalou is convinced he has the profile to light up the top flight.

With Sunderland’s recruitment focused on building a team capable of competing while staying true to its values and fanbase, the addition of Adingra, backed so strongly by a player of Kalou’s pedigree, looks like another calculated step in the club’s evolving strategy under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Florent Ghisolfi. Indeed, Adingra is just one part of an eye-catching summer of investment at Sunderland as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League.

The Black Cats have spent heavily to reshape Régis Le Bris’ squad, with playmaker Enzo Le Fée arriving from Roma in a deal worth around £20million, and versatile defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki joining from Union SG for a fee that could rise to £19.5million with add-ons.

They also moved swiftly to land Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a club-record deal worth up to £30million, while 20-year-old wonderkid Chemsedine Talbi was snapped up from Club Brugge for a similar package of £19.5million.

Alongside Adingra, whose move from Brighton could eventually be worth £20.5million, Sunderland have also added Champions League and La Liga veteran Reinildo on a free transfer following his release from Atlético Madrid.

All told, Sunderland’s transfer spend this summer has exceeded £109million – and that’s before wages, agent fees or signing-on bonuses are factored in. It’s a bold statement of intent from a club determined to compete at the highest level.