How does Sunderland's summer transfer window net spend compare to their Premier League rivals?

The hours before Sunderland’s pre-season draw with Sevilla were dominated by news of progress being made over the Black Cats attempts to further strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

After completing club record deals to sign midfield duo Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra, the likes of Simon Adingra, Reinildo Mandava and Noah Sadiki have been added to Regis Le Bris’ ranks and further deals are expected to be completed before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September.

There was excitement on Friday when reports across the media suggested the Black Cats had been successful with a £17.5 million bid for Sassuolo star Armand Lauriente after the former France Under-21 international played an integral role in helping the Italian club secure promotion into Serie A last season. Sunderland were initially linked with a move for the versatile forward earlier in the summer and the move appeared to be progressing nicely on Friday after Lauriente travelled to Portugal to link up with the Black Cats squad. With a medical scheduled and a five-year deal believed to be on the table, the deal was expected to be completed over the coming days - but that all changed on Sunday when it was confirmed Sunderland had backed out of the move.

However, the deal has now fallen through at a late stage and The Echo understands that the Black Cats have opted not to pursue a deal for the 26-year-old after being unable to finalise an agreement with all parties. Sunderland’s need to strengthen in wide areas was increased over the weekend when it was confirmed Romaine Mundle had undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and any further spending would only add to the impressive outlay that has been witnessed already this summer.

The confirmation of deals for wing duo Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra took the Black Cats spending following promotion back into the Premier League to around the £100 million mark and that figure will further increase before the summer transfer window comes to a close. Despite the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson, Sunderland remain one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer - but how does their net spend compare to their rivals across the top flight?

Who are the biggest spenders in the Premier League during the summer transfer window?

Nottingham Forest - £72.6 million profit AFC Bournemouth - £70.7 million profit Wolverhampton Wanderers - £38.1 million profit Brighton and Hove Albion - £17.1 million profit West Ham United - £3.9 million profit Aston Villa - £0 Fulham - £0 Crystal Palace - £2.0 million loss Newcastle United - £26.4 million loss Brentford - £29.7 million loss Leeds United - £37.6 million loss Everton - £39.5 million loss Burnley - £61.2 million loss Sunderland - £63.6 million loss Manchester United - £67.8 million loss Manchester City - £97.7 million loss Tottenham Hotspur - £110.2 million loss Arsenal - £116.8 million loss Chelsea - £119.0 million loss Liverpool - £130.3 million loss

Based on figures from the TransferMarkt website.

