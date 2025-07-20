Sunderland drew 1-1 with Sevilla in Portugal on Saturday night as three players made their first appearances for the club

Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Sevilla came with added intrigue for fans, with Régis Le Bris handing out three debuts in his starting XI.

This was the first chance to see Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra in action, three major summer acquisitions who could eventually lead to a level of investment of nearly £60 million. Despite a poor finish in La Liga last season and the fact that they fielded a stronger side in the second of the game, Sevilla represented a major step up in both intensity and quality from Sunderland's opening pre-season fixture against South Shields. Watching on from the press box high in Estádio Algarve, the increase in speed was almost immediately clear and so too was the fact that Sadiki relishes a battle in midfield. He was everywhere in the opening exchanges of this game, jumping up to press Sevilla's midfielders and racing back in the rare moments the Spanish side broke at speed. Le Bris selected him as his number six, the deepest of the midfield three. That left him with a lot of defensive responsibilities but it seems to be a part of the game he enjoys, with one particularly good challenge to nick the ball away from Sevilla's striker just as he prepared to shoot on goal from range. Sunderland's midfield three was very fluid, and this seems almost certain to be a feature of the season ahead. Enzo Le Fée generally was the most advanced but there are times in the game where he likes to drop deep, to dictate the tempo and to try and make something happen from a different area of the pitch. At times when Sadiki pushed forward it was Habib Diarra who dropped in, though it is obvious from his first two appearances in a Sunderland shirt that his game is primarily around driving into the right-hand channel to make things happen from there. He's an excellent runner, at one stage creating a big opening by surging beyond the striker to gather a long ball. When he picks up the ball and drives forward, he can look like a winger in how difficult teams find it to stop him. Premier League midfields in the heat of a competitive game will offer a completely different challenge, but this was a promising start for the trio. Add Dan Neil and Chris Rigg into the equation and it's an area of the pitch where Sunderland are packed with exciting talent.

Le Bris mentioned after Sadiki's arrival how impressed he was with his ability to control the tempo of the game, and this was a promising start. The passion and vigour with which he takes on a friendly game also leaves me with a hunch that we could have a new fan favourite in the making.

Simon Adingra is more of a known quantity, having played regularly for Brighton in the last two seasons. His debut was pretty much exactly what you would have expected and hoped to see. He brought speed in behind the defence when hunting down some long balls, and showed good skill in driving infield with the ball to open up shooting opportunities. The ball never quite broke for him to get on the scoresheet this time, though he drew one decent stop from the goalkeeper with an effort from the edge of the area very similar to what we have become used to seeing from Jack Clarke and Romaine Mundle. He also felt he should have had a penalty at one stage, his shirt appearing to be pulled just as he looked set to shoot from a central position in the box. It always looked as if Adingra would settle quickly into Sunderland's style and formation, and that looked the case here.

Chemsdine Talbi had a much quieter half, primarily because a lot of the space and attacking opportunity for Sunderland came down the other flank. He was diligent in tracking back to protect Trai Hume which bodes well, and there was one showcase of his speed and dribbling ability when he drove in from the right flank and got a powerful shot away, one which was unfortunately straight at the goalkeeper. Talbi has significantly less experience than most of Sunderland's summer signings, and will benefit from more training and game time in the weeks ahead. If Sunderland are able to find him in space more on Monday and beyond, we should see more of that serious pace and dribbling skill that was hinted at here.

You can never read too much into pre-season friendlies, plenty of new arrivals have looked the part all summer only to flounder when the real stuff begins. And there have been plenty who have come back from modest starts to make a real impact at the club. So only time will tell how these three will fare, but early impressions show Sunderland have added athleticism and quality to their group.

