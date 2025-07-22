Sunderland look to have made a breakthrough in the efforts to sign Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka has informed the German club that he “only wants to join” Sunderland, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with an ambitious swoop for the Swiss international in recent days, with the likes of Fenerbahce and Inter Milan also touted as admirers of the former Arsenal man. Indeed, as recently as Monday, reports from Italy were suggesting that Inter had moved ahead of their rivals in the race to lure Xhaka away from the Bundesliga this summer.

But a fresh update from renowned reporter David Ornstein now states that it is Sunderland who are currently in the driving seat for the 32-year-old’s signature.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer interest in Granit Xhaka?

Writing on X, Ornstein claims that Xhaka has now informed Leverkusen that he has his heart set on a move to the Stadium of Light. He said: “Granit Xhaka informs Bayer Leverkusen he only wants to join Sunderland as club-to-club talks continue. Agreement now in place between 32yo & SAFC. Bayer04 asked by Switzerland midfielder to close deal rapidly. Negotiations ongoing”.

While no concrete indication has been given on a prospective transfer fee, recent reports have suggested that Leverkusen could seek somewhere in the region of £15 million for a player who is under contract until 2028.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer?

Addressing the prospect of Xhaka leaving Leverkusen over the coming weeks, the club’s Sporting MD, Simon Rolfes, said: "Granit is a very important player for us – for the team and for the club. Our main interest is to keep him. Sure, there is interest in him, we need to talk to the player to find out what his ambitions are. But one thing is clear: a transfer would only happen if it was a win-win situation."

He added: "We still have three years left on the player's contract and are very happy with him. We have big goals for the next few years. Therefore, a transfer can only take place if it's good for all parties. We'll have to wait and see. But our goal is for Granit to stay with us."

Speaking recently, Rolfes also stated: “There is interest, but nothing has become concrete so far. Of course, we’re now in the phase where we’re finalising the squad - that’s obvious. Granit plays an important role in that, which is why it certainly won’t be an issue that drags on throughout the entire transfer window.

"There will still be some changes in the squad overall. But at some point, the squad has to be 95 percent complete - and Granit is an important part of that. So there will definitely be a decision sooner rather than later.”

