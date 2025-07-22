Sunderland summer signing sends message ahead of West Ham opener in Premier League

Summer signing Noah Sadiki reflects on Sporting defeat and looks ahead to Sunderland’s Premier League opener

Noah Sadiki says he’s relishing life at Sunderland and is eager to continue building momentum ahead of the club’s Premier League return against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light next month.

The 20-year-old summer arrival has quietly impressed during pre-season, producing two energetic displays in midfield against Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon as Régis Le Bris continues to shape his new-look side. Sunderland slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Portuguese champions Sporting on Monday night, but Sadiki was encouraged by the team’s performance despite the result.

“I think as a team we played quite well, both games, as well as the first and second halves,” Sadiki said. “But today against Sporting, we just didn't win, we didn't finish our chances. I think we can learn about the mistakes and don't forget what we did well in the games as well.”

Sadiki did not feature in the opening friendly against South Shields but has now played 45 minutes in each of the last two matches – catching the eye with his work rate and positional discipline in central areas. “Yes, I think it was cool to play, finally, because I've been waiting a long time for it,” he said. “I didn't play the first game against South Shields, but now I'm happy to play, happy to show what I can do and help the team out.”

The Belgian youth international is yet to feature at the Stadium of Light but is already looking forward to stepping out in front of the Sunderland faithful. “I think I didn't play in the big stadium yet, so I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “To see the fans in here, playing with the teammates, giving everything for the team, is already a good feeling. I have made lots of friends.”

Sadiki joined Sunderland from Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this summer, and says the pre-season training camp in Portugal has been the ideal introduction to the group. “It was fine to have this camp, I got to know everybody a little bit better, and to improve as well for myself, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the Premier League is about.”

And with further friendlies to come before that West Ham clash, Sadiki says the squad remain focused on improvement. “Of course, I look forward to playing the first game, but we've got some preparation games left,” he added. “So we keep on playing, improving and enjoying the game. We look forward to the first game as well.”

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris spoke to The Echo after the 1-0 defeat to Sporting Lisbon at Estadio Algarve on Monday night. He reflected on an encouraging performance despite the result and gave an update on the club’s transfer plans, as well as confirming the current injury situation at the club.

“Yeah, absolutely. This game was interesting at this moment of pre-season because we faced a mature, experienced team with strong references together. They are ready to play, they have the Super Cup in a week so they are ready for competition,” Le Bris said after the game.

“We faced this structure with good players inside and threats in behind. I think for the goal we conceded, it's important to make this mistake now so that we can fix the problem. We had this problem last season with the switch between man-for-man and zonal defence, so the mistake is necessary to fix this problem.

“I think in possession, our references were positive, we created many chances. It means that we have the ability to build up play, to be strong and progress through the pitch, and now the last question will be the clinical ability. We know this is going to be very important in the Premier League.”

