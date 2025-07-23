Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche joined Aberdeen earlier in the summer

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has outlined the key role that he expects Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche to fulfil for his side this season.

The French midfielder left the Stadium of Light to join the Scottish Premiership outfit earlier this summer, and could sign for the Dons on a permanent basis if they trigger a £1.5 million option-to-buy clause at the end of the season.

And while there is still some way to go before a decision on Aouchiche’s long term future is made, it would appear that the 23-year-old has already gone some way towards impressing his new manager.

What has Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said about Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche?

Reflecting on Aouchiche’s first few weeks north of the border, Thelin told The Press and Journal: “Adil has that pass that is very high quality, that last pass. He will be a good player to open up low blocks and create space for others. Adil also has great movement and it is good to see how he already plays with his new team-mates.”

The playmaker made his debut during a recent friendly against Cove Rangers, and addressing his new signing’s first appearance, Thelin added: “Adil hadn’t trained a lot with us a lot before he played his first game against Cove. However he has already found his way with his playing. He is doing well.

“I’m really happy so far as there are a lot of new players and the spirit is good. We had the training camp in Portugal early in pre-season where it was a good to work with all the new players. It helped create a spirit for the new campaign. We had an amazing end to the last season with the Scottish Cup win. However, now we have to build again for the new campaign.”

Speaking at the time of Aouchiche’s arrival earlier this month, the Swede said: “He’s a technically gifted player who brings creativity and strong attacking instincts to our midfield. At just 22, Adil has already played at a high level in France and England. His experience, coupled with his desire to keep improving, makes him a really exciting addition.”

For his part, Aouchiche said: “It’s a special feeling to sign for Aberdeen. The best move for me is to come here. Everyone knows it’s a huge club in Europe and Scotland. I had a really positive and important discussion with the manager, and he made me feel like I was wanted here. He wants me to enjoy the loan spell and bring my qualities and experience to the club. I will try to bring everything to my teammates and club. I want to achieve things here and hopefully make some good memories.”

