The French midfielder says the move north is “the best” for his development after a frustrating 2024-25 campaign

Adil Aouchiche says the chance to feel “wanted” again helped convince him to leave Sunderland on loan, after completing a season-long move to Aberdeen with an option to buy.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined the Black Cats last summer from FC Lorient, will spend the 2025–26 season at Pittodrie as part of Jimmy Thelin’s reshaped Dons squad. The Scottish Premiership club have confirmed they hold a purchase option at the end of the loan. The fee is believed to be around the £1.5million mark.

Aouchiche made 37 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions, scoring twice and providing four assists. He also spent time on loan at Portsmouth in the second half of last season, but struggled to nail down a regular starting place under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale, Mike Dodds and Régis Le Bris. Now, the former PSG starlet is relishing the opportunity to reset his career in the Scottish Premiership and compete in Europe.

“It’s a special feeling to sign for Aberdeen,” Aouchiche said. “The best move for me is to come here. Everyone knows it’s a huge club in Europe and Scotland. I had a really positive and important discussion with the manager, and he made me feel like I was wanted here. He wants me to enjoy the loan spell and bring my qualities and experience to the club.”

Aouchiche added following his exit from Sunderland on loan this summer, ahead of both clubs’ respective pre-season campaigns: “I will try to bring everything to my team-mates and club. I want to achieve things here and hopefully make some good memories.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin added: “He’s a technically gifted player who brings creativity and strong attacking instincts to our midfield. At just 22, Adil has already played at a high level in France and England. His experience, coupled with his desire to keep improving, makes him a really exciting addition.”

Aouchiche, who has flown to Portugal to link up with his new teammates for the final stages of their pre-season camp, will wear the number 10 shirt. He operates primarily in an advanced midfield role but can also feature wide. A product of Paris Saint-Germain’s academy, Aouchiche made his senior debut for the French giants aged just 17, and soon after became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the Coupe de France. He went on to make 77 appearances for AS Saint-Étienne before spells at Lorient, Sunderland, and Portsmouth.

Internationally, he’s been a standout for France at youth level, most notably scoring a record nine goals at the 2019 U17 European Championship and earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament. Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman previously confirmed that Aouchiche was keen to play regular football and described the Aberdeen move as “a great next step” in his development.