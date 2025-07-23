Reyna was born in Sunderland while his father Claudio played for the Black Cats between 2001 and 2003

Gio Reyna – born in Sunderland and son of former Black Cats midfielder Claudio – is closing in on a move to Serie A side Parma after agreeing personal terms, according to reports.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed the news on Tuesday night, tweeting: “Agreement done on personal terms between Gio Reyna and Parma. Club to club agreement getting closer with Borussia Dortmund.” The 22-year-old is currently contracted to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund but spent part of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making nine Premier League appearances.

Now, it appears Reyna is ready for a fresh start in Italy as Parma prepare for life back in the top flight following promotion. According to multiple sources, Borussia Dortmund are open to letting the American international leave this summer as they continue reshaping their squad.

Reyna’s connection to Sunderland adds a unique subplot to the move. Born in the North East during his father’s stint at the Stadium of Light in the early 2000s, the midfielder has since gone on to become one of the brightest young talents in American football. The midfielder played nine times in the Premier League while on loan at Nottingham Forest during the 2023-24 season.

Despite a stop-start few seasons plagued by injuries and inconsistency, Reyna still carries significant pedigree, both on and off the pitch. His imminent move to Parma could be a chance to relaunch his career in one of Europe’s most historic leagues. Reyna played 25 times in all competitions for Dortmund last season but featured on just 15 occasions in the Bundesliga.

Who is Gio Reyna?

Giovanni Reyna is the son of Claudio Reyna – the former Sunderland, Rangers and Manchester City midfielder – and Danielle Reyna, herself a former United States women’s international. Born in Sunderland in 2002, Gio moved to the United States aged five and joined the New York City FC academy in 2015 before making the leap to Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

He made his professional debut at 17 and became the youngest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal history during the 2019–20 season. In total, he’s made 105 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals, with additional experience in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Internationally, Reyna has been capped 32 times by the United States, scoring eight goals, and was named the U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year in 2020. He was part of the USMNT squad that won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2021, 2023 and 2024, and was voted Player of the Tournament earlier this year. Reyna is known for his technical quality, versatility across attacking midfield roles, and creative vision – traits that Parma will be hoping to harness as they aim to cement their Serie A status.

