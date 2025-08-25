Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon

Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd has suggested that Sunderland winger Simon Adingra may have been fortunate not to get sent off against Burnley at the weekend.

The Black Cats slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor, with goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony deciding the contest in favour of the hosts. For his part, Adingra put in an energetic display without creating too much in the way of clear cut openings for his side, but was involved in one particularly heated moment with Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

With the ball having gone out of play, both players tussled to grab it, and in the ensuing grapple, the Ivorian seemingly landed a light slap on the cheek of his opponent. Adingra was subsequently booked for the incident, with a VAR review deeming that to be the right call.

What has been said about Simon Adingra’s booking in Sunderland defeat vs Burnley?

On Monday morning, in the latest edition of Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher and ex-Cardiff City striker Bothroyd discussed the flashpoint, with the former stating that the right call was made by referee Michael Salisbury, and the latter claiming that Adingra may have been dismissed if Hannibal had gone to ground.

When asked if Adingra was lucky to have been shown a yellow card, Gallagher said: “Well, people say lucky because he does give him a little slap. But I think it's more petulant than [anything else]... Is it violent? No. Is it brutal? No. People say he gets lucky, but do you really want to see a player sent off for that?”

Bothroyd responded: “I mean, I'll tell you what - Hannibal goes down there, he's getting sent off. I mean, I think you would agree with that, right? If Hannibal goes down... Different decision. Yeah, he's going to get sent off there. It is soft. He hasn't absolutely smacked him in the face. He's just given him a little cheeky one.”

Gallagher then explained that a raised hand doesn’t automatically necessitate a sending off, to which Bothroyd cheekily retorted: “So you can raise your hand, but if it's not violent or brutal... So if I just clap you in the face, it's fine? So if I do it every week, it's fine? Any pro that's watching this game, you can tap people in the face. It's alright. That would upset me.”

What else was said about Sunderland’s loss to Burnley?

The other potentially contentious decision on Saturday afternoon involved a disallowed goal for Burnley, with Lyle Foster having a prospective first half opener chalked off after he was deemed to have fouled Sunderland centre-back Jenson Seelt in the build-up.

Addressing the incident on Ref Watch, both Gallagher and Bothroyd were in agreement that the correct decision was made. The former said: “This is why we're talking about it, isn't it? Because it leads to a goal. Referee's quite close. He [Foster] does give him a little shove. That's what the referee gives. See, the referee whistles straight away. So the referee gives the on-field decision, he’s fouled him there. Once he gives that foul, the VAR is never overruling him.”

Bothroyd added: “That's a foul. He's tangled his legs. That's a foul all day. It's not a case of being stronger. If the shoe was on the other foot, that would be a penalty, right? So from the other side, it's a foul. He [Seelt] is ahead of him, he's in control. The ball's at his feet almost. His next touch will probably be to take it to one side and clear it. But ultimately, it's a free kick, and I think that's the right decision all day.”

