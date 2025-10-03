Régis Le Bris's Sunderland XI and bench to face Manchester United predicted

Régis Le Bris has some big decisions to make this weekend as Sunderland face Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Here’s what we think he’ll go with, both from the start and from his bench...
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Delivered arguably his best performance yet to preserve a clean sheet at the City Ground. | Getty Images
2. RB - Trai Hume
Lutsharel Geertruida's strong performance from the bench against Nottingham Forest showed competition for places is growing but Le Bris values consistency in his defence in particular and with Hume a key part of the early season success, he appears likely to continue. | Photo by Chris Fryatt.
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
There was speculation this week that the defender could miss the game due to injury, but Le Bris said on Thursday that he expected him to be available. If that's the case, he is thought to be highly unlikely to break up the partnership that has done so well in recent weeks. | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB - Omar Alderete
Alderete has settled into Premier League football with real ease and hard to imagine he won't continue for this one, particularly after his matchwinning display against Nottingham Forest. | AFP via Getty Images