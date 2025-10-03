Tyne-Wear Newcastle United v Sunderland Women derby game moved to St James' Park

The Tyne-Wear Newcastle United Women v Sunderland Women has been moved to SJP.

Sunderland Women’s Tyne-Wear derby clash with Newcastle United Women has been moved to St James’ Park in mid-November.

The Barclays Women’s Super League 2 fixture will take place on Sunday 16 November (KO 2pm) - and a bumper crowd is expected. Last season’s Tyne-Wear derby smashed Barclays Women's Super League 2 attendance records with 38,502 fans at St James Park.

A Sunderland club statement read: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that our Barclays Women’s Super League 2 fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 November, 2pm BST, will now be played at St James’ Park. Before then, Sunderland Women return to the Stadium of Light this weekend to take on Charlton Athletic in another key league encounter. Both sides remain unbeaten heading into the fixture.”

A Newcastle United statement read: “Newcastle United Women return to St. James' Park on Sunday 16th November to take on Sunderland. It's derby day, and the lasses are looking to secure back-to-back wins at home against our local rivals.

“Last season's Tyne-Wear derby smashed Barclays Women's Super League 2 attendance records. 38,502 fans roared us on to victory - secured by a late Shania Hayles winner in front of a packed Gallowgate End. This year, the stakes are even higher. The Magpies are not just chasing three points but aiming to host the biggest women's derby of the weekend, going toe-to-toe with the North London and Manchester derbies.”

Manager Becky Langley, said: "We can't wait to return to St. James' Park as it's always a such a special occasion. We have already made many memories here and aim to create even more history, both on the pitch and in the stands.

"The noise that the Geordies created last season was unforgettable. We broke the league's attendance record, and we want to go even bigger this time. We all know that this will be a fiercely competitive game, with local pride at stake, and the supporters can give us that extra edge."

