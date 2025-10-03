Both Régis Le Bris and Ruben Amorim have some significant injury and suspension concerns to contend with as Sunderland face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
Here, we bring you up to speed with all the latest team and injury news as we have it..
1. Nordi Mukiele - available
There had been some speculation this week that the influential defender might be absent due to an injury, but Le Bris said that was not the case at his pre-match press conference. | Chris Fryatt
2. Amad - available
The former Sunderland loanee is available again having been granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement. | Manchester United via Getty Images
3. Casemiro - available
The experienced midfielder served his one-match suspension during the 3-1 defeat to Brentford and is expected to return to the starting XI here. | Manchester United via Getty Images
4. Reinildo - out
Reinildo has been suspended for three matches following his red card against Aston. Will return for the trip to Chelsea late next month. | AFP via Getty Images