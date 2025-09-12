Armstrong wants strong reaction from Gateshead after two defeats

Gateshead will face National League rivals Wealdstone on Saturday afternoon.

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has challenged his players to move on from two poor performances by ‘putting down a marker’ in Saturday’s visit to National League rivals Wealdstone.

After going into September sat in the play-off places following a run of two wins and a draw against Tamworth, Yeovil Town and Aldershot Town, the Heed have slipped to mid-table after emerging without a point from a home clash with Altrincham and last weekend’s visit to Woking.

Gateshead celebrate after scoring in their win at Yeovil Town (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

There was bitter disappointment for Armstrong when his side failed to build on an upturn in form as Altrincham punished an awful performance at the International Stadium by claiming a surprisingly routine 2-0 win on the south bank of the Tyne. Worse was to follow for the Heed boss as his side succumbed to their heaviest defeat of the season at Woking last weekend as the Cards strolled to a 5-0 win in front of their own supporters to leave Armstrong to set a stern challenge to his players as they prepare to visit Wealdstone this weekend.

He told The Echo: “It is going to be tough but we have to put ourselves on to the game because the last two games we have allowed the opposition to do that. We haven’t put our marker down and we’ve worried about the opposition too much. We are giving them information, it’s a fine line and it’s a new group. Yes, Wealdstone have started well and they’re a good side with a strong structure. But we know what we have to do and we just have to get on with it. It’s backs against the wall and we just have to get on with it.”

Gateshead have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield (photo Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC) | Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

Player-assistant manager Jacob Butterfield is closing in a return from a serious knee injury but it seems more likely he will appear in the National League Cup game against former club Middlesbrough in midweek, rather than being risked at Wealdstone. Joe Grayson, Dom Telford and Tyrelle Newton all remain on the sidelines but Connor Pani is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension for the red card he received in the home defeat against Altrincham.

Armstrong is hopeful he will have a near full-strength squad to choose from over the next month and insisted his side can challenge for a top-half finish if and when he has a full compliment of players.

He said: “The squad, when you look at the team, when everyone is fit, it’s more than capable of a top-half finish. Without a shadow of a doubt, it’s a top-half team. But it’s keeping them all on the pitch at the same time, avoiding injuries and keeping them match fit that has to be the aim. You want everyone on it to ensure you can rotate and keep everyone going but we are chasing our tail a bit with that at the moment. We know what we have got, there will be a stage when everyone is ready and we know we have a squad that will get us to that stage hopefully.”