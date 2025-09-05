Gateshead land former Notts County midfielder ahead of Woking trip

Gateshead have added an experienced midfielder to their squad ahead of Saturday's visit to National League rivals Woking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead have secured the experienced midfielder craved by manager Alun Armstrong by completing the signing of former Notts County star Curtis Edwards.

The 31-year-old began his career in the youth setup at Middlesbrough and spent time with Darlington before embarking on a Scandanavian adventure with Swedish clubs Ytterhogdals, Ostersund and Djurgarden as well as Norwegian side Stabek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His time away from England saw Edwards make 14 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League as he faced the likes of Arsenal, Galatasaray and Athletic Bilbao, scoring against the latter in a 2-2 draw at Ostersunds in October 2017.

Edwards returned to England with National League club Woking at the start of last year before joining League Two club Notts County in July 2024. However, he was released by the Magpies earlier this week and that has allowed him to become the latest new addition to the Gateshead squad as Armstrong brings an end to his hunt to add some much needed experience in the middles of the pitch.

The Heed boss told the Echo: “I’ve been trying to get this one in for a few weeks to be honest and there have been a lot of circumstances changing. We agreed a deal, it didn’t happen, agreed again, didn’t happen - but eventually we got it over the line and I am delighted to bring him on board. He has loads of energy, loads of experience and he’s played in the Champions League and Europe League during his career so he has loads of what we need and the lads will learn from him. He’s got a great attitude, he’s a winner, he grafts and he is great in the dressing room and the lads will take to him. He’s different to what we have and it’s a big signing for us.”

Frustrating

Joe Grayson in action for Gateshead (photo Emilio Kirtley) | Emilio Kirtley

Edwards will go into the squad for Saturday’s visit to Woking and could be handed an immediate start with fellow midfielders Tyrelle Newton and Jacob Butterfield still working their way back from injury. The midfield duo are not the only Heed players on the sidelines as Armstrong explained Joe Grayson, Max Melbourne and Dom Telford are also still not ready to return to contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Jacob Butterfield is going to be the first one to come back and fingers crossed we can get him some minutes in the National League Cup game against Middlesbrough. Joe Grayson is the next one and we might get some minutes out of him in that game and he is a massive miss for us, he’s a huge player. Max Melbourne shouldn’t have played two games in three days but the circumstances dictated he had to and he’s got a hamstring injury and both him and Dom are a little bit longer. It’s frustrating because we’d be better with them on the pitch but we can’t keep using that as an excuse.”

Your next non-league read: How one former Sunderland prospect is making the most of Academy of Light grounding at new club