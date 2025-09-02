Alan Browne admits feeling “relief” after completing his Middlesbrough move as Sunderland sanction loan exit

Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”

When asked what Middlesbrough fans can expect from him, Browne described himself as an energetic, aggressive midfielder who enjoys contributing at both ends of the pitch: “I'd like to think I'm really energetic, really aggressive. I like to do both sides of the game, attack and defence. Hopefully I can chip in with anything I can come Saturday with my campaign.”

With over 30 senior caps for Ireland, Browne also hopes the move will boost his international prospects: “Yeah, definitely. I haven't played as much as I would have hoped in the last year or so. I obviously want to get back playing football for the club first and foremost and then if and when I get a call-up, brilliant. It'll be something I'll relish once again.”

Browne says he can’t wait to get started in front of Middlesbrough’s home support: “Yeah, I can't wait to put on a shirt to play my first game. I've experienced how good they are, not to me but to their own players and hopefully they can help get us over the line this year.”