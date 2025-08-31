Armstrong working hard to bolster Gateshead squad after Aldershot draw

Gateshead are sat in the National League play-offs after the first month of the new season.

Alun Armstrong has revealed Gateshead are ‘working hard’ to continue adding more new faces to their depleted squad as they look to build on a promising start to the new National League season.

After a troubling summer on and off the field at the International Stadium, the Heed will head into September sat in the play-off places after claiming wins in three of the six league fixtures during the first month of Armstrong’s reign. After suffering a dispiriting opening day defeat at the hands of Southend United, the Heed have lost just one of their following five games and have collected seven points from three games in seven days with Tamworth, Yeovil Town and Aldershot Town.

Gateshead battled to a 3-3 draw with Aldershot Town (photo David Arrowsmith) | David Arrowsmith

Saturday’s 3-3 draw with the latter of that trio provided the former Darlington manager with much to consider after his side continued to feature in high-scoring affairs. Armstrong admitted he was looking to strengthen his ranks over the coming weeks but praised his players for the ‘desire and work-rate’ they have shown throughout a challenging start to the new season.

He said: “I am a little disappointing not to take the three points after getting our noses in front again. One thing I did say when I came in was that it would be exciting but I wasn’t expecting it to be as exciting and as up and down as this to be honest.

“We still aren’t happy with the goals we are conceding and the goal we gave away is something of our own undoing and we have caused our own problems. It’s something we’ve got to fix and the young lads have got to learn from it quickly. We will continually discuss it and we are continually looking at trying to strengthen and I know people are probably wondering what is going on. We are still looking at that.

“When you look at the desire and the work-rate these lads have got, you can’t fault that, they’ve worked their socks off and they fully deserved the point they got in the end.”

