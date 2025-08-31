'Magic' former Sunderland academy star praised after first goal for new club

A former Sunderland youngster grabbed his first goal for his new club on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Sunderland academy star has been described as ‘magic’ after scoring his first goal for National League North neighbours South Shields.

The attacking midfielder joined the Black Cats after leaving the Manchester City academy setup in 2021 became a regular in Under-18s and Under-21s sides during his time on Wearside. His progress was rewarded with two senior appearances as he made a late substitute appearance in a Papa Johns Trophy win against Manchester United Under-21s and a Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields winger Caden Kelly (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Kelly’s first regular senior experience came during a loan spell with National League North club Darlington as he scored six goals in 28 appearances for the Quakers last season. His form with Steve Watson’s side provoked interest from EFL clubs but it was South Shields that won the race for his signature when Kelly’s departure from the Academy of Light was confirmed during the summer.

The attacking midfielder has made an impressive start to life with the Mariners after helping Ian Watson’s men collect maximum points from their opening five games of the season. Kelly’s first side dropped their first points of the season at home to Buxton on Saturday - but they were able to collect a point from the game after the former Black Cats youngster came off the bench to complete a two-goal comeback by grabbing his first goal for the club.

That was enough to earn praise from former Gateshead and Carlisle United assistant manager Watson as he remained unbeaten during the first month of his managerial reign at the 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: “We have a different sort of problem now and we have to play against a really low block and work the ball and try to find openings. We tried and we kept trying and Caden came on with that magic in him. He takes his goal incredibly well and I am so pleased for him because he’s working really hard to make sure he’s right for games. We all know that he has got that quality and to come on and show it was really good.”

Your next Sunderland read: Jordan Henderson’s classy Sunderland gesture and Wilson Isidor’s emotional tears during Brentford win