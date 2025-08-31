Sunderland hosted Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League – here are the moments you may have missed

Sunderland hosted Brentford at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday, with Régis Le Bris’ side winning 2-1 in dramatic circumstances

It was another lively afternoon on Wearside, full of storylines on and off the pitch – from a returning hero to a remarkable statistic and a classy gesture from the club. Here are some of the moments you may have missed.

Henderson’s return to the Stadium of Light

Jordan Henderson returned to the Stadium of Light after joining Brentford from Ajax during the summer transfer window. The England international, who came through the ranks at the Academy of Light before moving to Liverpool in 2011, received a warm reception on his return to Wearside when his name was read out before the game.

Sunderland also included a classy gesture in the official matchday programme, featuring a photo of Henderson in red and white during his time with the Black Cats alongside the caption: “Welcome back, Jordan!” The England international applauded all sides of the ground and tapped his heart when he was substituted in the second half and even came back out to clap the Roker End despite his team losing the game 2-1. Sunderland fans chanted “Jordan Henderson, he’s one of our own.”

Robin Roefs hits Sunderland milestone

An incredible statistic has emerged courtesy of club historian Rob Mason. Summer signing Robin Roefs became Sunderland’s 100th-ever goalkeeper to feature in a competitive fixture when he made his debut against West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The figure does not include outfield players who have temporarily gone in goal, such as Niall Quinn and Charlie Hurley, but it marks a significant milestone in Sunderland’s history between the sticks. Roefs celebrated the occasion by saving a penalty.

Sunderland confirm transfer deal before Brentford clash

Sunderland confirmed ahead of the Brentford game that Trey Ogunsuyi has joined Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old striker recently signed a new long-term contract on Wearside and now heads to the Scottish Premiership to gain senior experience.

Ogunsuyi scored 15 goals in 20 youth appearances last season and made his senior debut in the FA Cup, earning a reputation as one of the club’s brightest academy prospects. Academy manager Robin Nicholls described the move as an “important step” in Ogunsuyi’s development and said the club will monitor his progress closely during his time in Scotland.

Régis Le Bris makes two changes against Brentford

Régis Le Bris made two changes to the Sunderland side that started last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor. Nordi Mukiele came into the starting XI at centre-half after making his Sunderland debut in the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

The summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain partnered fellow new arrival Omar Alderete in central defence, with Jenson Seelt dropping to the bench. The midfield remained unchanged, with Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra lining up alongside captain Granit Xhaka for the third consecutive Premier League fixture.

Further forward, Enzo Le Fée started on the left wing as Simon Adingra moved to the bench, with Chemsdine Talbi on the right. Eliezer Mayenda also kept his place up front despite his costly missed chance against Burnley seven days ago.

Reinildo injury scare and Mukiele concern in the second half

There was an early worry for Sunderland in the 12th minute when Reinildo was clattered by Kayode after a heavy challenge. The defender needed treatment but was able to continue and looked unaffected for the remainder of the game.

Nordi Mukiele suffered an injury scare just after the hour mark when he landed awkwardly following a defensive challenge. The physios came on to assess the summer signing, who looked to be in significant discomfort with his left leg being checked carefully. Despite the worrying scenes, the defender battled on and managed to finish the game.

Wilson Isidor’s emotional afternoon

In the 75th minute, Wilson Isidor was caught on the head by Caoimhín Kelleher while attacking a corner but was fine to continue. Minutes later, the French striker went on to win the penalty that brought Sunderland level before scoring the stoppage-time winner.

It was a special day for Isidor, who was visibly emotional after full-time, wiping away tears in front of the home fans just days after the birth of his daughter. The Sunderland striker has now netted two goals in three Premier League games since the Black Cats’ promotion and is yet to start under Le Bris.

