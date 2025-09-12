Northern League: In-form Seaham Red Star moving 'in the right direction'

There is a busy weekend lying in wait in both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star are ‘going in the right direction’ as they look to bounce back from suffering relegation into the Northern League’s second tier.

Mark Collingwood’s men have made an impressive start to the new season and remain unbeaten in their first 12 games of the league campaign after winning seven and drawing five of those fixtures. Their only defeat in any competition came when they went without reward for a promising performance in an FA Vase loss against North West Counties League side Colne on a day when the positives far outweighed the negatives for Collingwood and his squad.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood is honoured for taking charge of the Northern League club for the 500th time (photo Seaham Red Star) | Seaham Red Star

Saturday’s home game with Darlington Town offers Red Star an opportunity to move within a point of the top of the table if they secure a maximum return and results elsewhere go their way. For assistant manager Michael Johnson, there is great satisfaction in the progress shown during the first six weeks of the season as he stressed the need for the Red Star squad to keep pushing forwards in their bid to make an immediate return to Division One.

He told The Echo: “Naturally, we were delighted to get the three points but we have to keep going and taking it game-by-game. We are getting players back, we were missing players but they will be back so we are going in the right direction. It was absolutely fantastic, we controlled the game and we are happy at the moment.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA and Chester-le-Street Town meet at Meadow Park in a meeting of two sides that can move within striking distance of the play-off places. Sunderland West End entertain AFC Newbiggin, Boldon CA travel to Yarm and Eaglescliffe without several key players and Park View host Alnwick Town.

Leaders FC Hartlepool will hope to continue their impressive form with a home win against Jarrow, second placed Redcar Town are the visitors to Newcastle University and bottom of the table Esh Winning head to Billingham Synthonia. Ryton and Crawcrook Albion can make it three wins in a week when they host Billingham Town and Durham United head to Tow Law Town for a meeting of two sides sat just above the relegation zone.

Payne warns in-form Horden ahead of Benfield visit

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Michael Cook) | Michael Cook

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne has warned his in-form squad they face a major test when they visit Newcastle Benfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Marras have enjoyed a remarkable start to life in Northern League Division One after winning six of their opening nine games and they travel to the MKM Stadium looking to secure a fourth consecutive win in all competitions after securing maximums against Kendal Town, Thornaby and Penrith.

Those results have taken Horden into third place in the Division One table and a win on Saturday combined with results elsewhere falling in their favour would mean Payne’s side could sit just one point behind leaders Whitley Bay by the end of the weekend.

However, Benfield have their own aspirations of success and could move to within touching distance of the play-offs by claiming a win in their first home game in almost a month. Andrew Ferguson’s side have not played on their home patch since a 2-2 draw with Penrith in mid-August but will head into the game on the back of a positive result after Andre Bennett and Joe Ames scored in a 2-0 win at Marske United last weekend.

That result helped Benfield remain just three points adrift of the top five - and Payne has stressed Saturday’s hosts will prove a significant challenge for the Horden squad.

He said: “Benfield have had a really strong start to the season and we will have to do our homework on them because we don’t know a lot about them. What we do know is Fergie’s sides are always strong, they are always energetic and they always play with an intensity so it’s down to us to be ready for that in what we know will be a tough game. We are confident as we have been in good form ourselves so it should be a good challenge for both sides.”

Easington Colliery can move into mid-table with a home win against Birtley Town on Saturday and leaders Whitley Bay face fellow promotion contenders Shildon at Hillheads. Managerless Whickham are the visitors to Carlisle City, North Shields head to Northallerton Town, Penrith host Guisborough Town and Thornaby entertain Crook Town at Teesdale Park.

There is one Friday night fixture in the Northern League’s top tier as West Allotment Celtic face Kendal Town at Morpeth Town’s Craik Park.

