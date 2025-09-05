There is a busy weekend across both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Jonny Payne urged Horden CW to keep their standards high as they prepare to visit Penrith on Saturday afternoon.

The Marras are sat in fourth place in the Division One table following last weekend’s 3-0 win at Thornaby as Chris Wallace, Ben Riding and Ash Lavan all netted to earn a comfortable three points at Teesdale Park. Depending on results elsewhere, another win this weekend could lift Horden to within a point of leaders Whitley Bay - although Payne is only focusing on ensuring his players ‘do everything they can’ to get a positive result in Cumbria.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Michael Cook) | Michael Cook

He told The Echo: “We will do a little bit of homework on Penrith because it’s a difficult one with knowing so little about them. When we were at their place a couple of years ago in the Vase, they were a tall and physical side and we did well against them - but we all know how much football changes . It’s a typical Northern League game where we will have to work hard, keep our standards high and do everything we can to get a good result.”

Easington Colliery can move into the top half of the table with a win at West Auckland Town on Friday night as Olly Hotchkiss’ men return to action after a ten-day break without a game. Elsewhere on Friday, Carlisle City host leaders Whitley Bay and Newcastle Blue Star travel to West Allotment Celtic. Both sides have played missing through suspension as former Whickham defender Kieran Galbraith serves a ban for Blue Star and Allotment duo Thomas McIntyre and Owen Mitchell sit out after they received red cards in the recent win against Boro Rangers.

Whickham will be without Callum Munro for their visit to Crook Town as the division’s bottom two club meet at Millfield. Boro Rangers make the short trip to Teesside neighbours Thornaby, North Shields host Shildon and Newcastle Benfield head to Marske United. Birtley Town entertain Northallerton Town and Guisborough Town and Kendal Town meet at the KGV Stadium in a clash of two sides firmly in the promotion battle.

Red Star confident ahead of University test

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood

Assistant manager Michael Johnson has revealed unbeaten Seaham Red Star are in a confident mood ahead of a tough looking trip to Newcastle University.

Mark Collingwood’s men have made an impressive opening to their battle to bounce back from relegation after winning six and drawing five of their 11 Division Two fixtures during the opening six weeks of the season. A narrow 1-0 home win against struggling Billingham Synthonia in midweek kept Red Star in third place in the table ahead of their visit to Essity Park - but Johnson has warned they will have to be prepared for a ‘difficult game’ against a home side sat just outside of the play-off spots.

He told The Echo: “We head into the game on Saturday unbeaten and we are in a confident mood. The lads are looking forward to the game but we know there are no easy games in this league and it will be difficult. We just have to keep doing what we are doing, we are taking it game-by-game, that’s all we are focusing on. The boys have been fantastic and we are in a key stage of the season so we want to keep this unbeaten run continue for as long as we can. The Uni have had some good results so it’s a difficult game but we will focus on ourselves and try and get three points as always.”

Red Star are facing a number of major calls on their starting eleven as several players return to fitness.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland RCA return to home soil as they host Billingham Town, Sunderland West End entertain Darlington Town and Boldon CA will hope to continue their impressive form when they travel to Alnwick Town.

Chester-le-Street Town have completed the signing of Dan Marriott from Crook Town ahead of their trip to second placed FC Hartlepool and leaders Redcar Town face a Teesside derby as they head to Yarm and Eaglescliffe. Durham United host Prudhoe YC, Jarrow travel to Grangetown Boys Club and Park View will hope to remain in the play-off spots with a home win against Esh Winning. Bottom of the table Billingham Synthonia are the visitors to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and AFC Newbiggin take on Tow Law Town at Ironworks Road.