Former Newcastle United academy star aiming for FA Trophy progress with Gateshead

Dan Ward is hoping to create more lifelong memories for Gateshead supporters by helping the club into the last four of the FA Trophy this weekend.

The Heed were honoured at the North East Football Writers Association awards on Sunday night as they received recognition for their National League North title win last season. Mike Williamson’s side have endured a more challenging season after their promotion into non-league’s top tier and remain in the relegation zone after they battled to a goalless draw in their home game with fellow strugglers FC Halifax Town on Tuesday night.

Gateshead midfielder Dan Ward (photo Charles Waugh)

But there will be a welcome break from their battle against relegation on Saturday as they look to move within 90 minutes of a place at Wembley when Farsley Celtic travel to the International Stadium for an FA Trophy quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Ward told The Echo: “It’s massive and as players, we all listened to the draw and it was put into our group chat as soon as it was announced. It’s something you look forward to and you think about what we could do. When you look at the highlight clips of what we achieved last season, to achieve something like that, or even better, would be unbelievable.”

Ward and Heed team-mate Owen Bailey were in attendance at Ramside Hall in Durham as their side’s title win was honoured by the region’s football writers.

And despite their struggles during the current season, midfielder Bailey - who is around four weeks away from returning to full fitness after an ankle injury - reflected on the special achievement that saw his side return to the National League after a three-year absence.

He said: “You are quite quick to forget things as much as you enjoy them so nights like tonight are good to remember just how special those times were,” explained the former Newcastle United academy midfielder. “Obviously everyone at the club was proud of what we achieved last season and we are proud to be here tonight. We just have to look forward now.”

Gateshead will be without striker Marcus Dinanga after he featured for Altrincham earlier in the competition. That means Heed boss Mike Williamson could hand a start to Aaron Martin, who made an appearance as a substitute in the midweek draw with Halifax.

