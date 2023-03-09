Sunderland AFC news: Djibril Cisse brands Roy Keane 'fair but mad' and tells amusing story
Djibril Cisse has branded his former manager Roy Keane “fair but mad” whilst reflecting on the pair’s time together at Sunderland.
Keane was Cisse’s manager during the 2008-09 season when the Frenchman was Sunderland's top goalscorer during a campaign spent on loan at the Stadium of Light.
After leaving Sunderland, Keane had stints with Ipswich Town, Aston Villa, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest in various roles but has not managed a club in his own right since his time at Portman Road back in 2009.
“Roy Keane as a human being was very different from what everyone says about him - in terms of him being angry and screaming all the time. He was actually really calm. He was a fair manager, if you were a better player than another in your position you would be playing instead of them.
It was a short period of time, but I really liked him. Roy Keane was a fair but mad manager - just like me!
“At Sunderland, I remember we were playing in a cup game against a lower division side and he had rested me because of a bigger game at the weekend. We were losing 1-0 at half time and in the dressing room, he went mad!
"He was kicking and throwing everything in the changing room, it was really funny. We luckily won the match in the end. But that was the part of Roy that I really liked. He was fair but he could be mad at the same time - just like me! That’s why I like him.”