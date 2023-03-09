Keane was Cisse’s manager during the 2008-09 season when the Frenchman was Sunderland's top goalscorer during a campaign spent on loan at the Stadium of Light.

After leaving Sunderland, Keane had stints with Ipswich Town, Aston Villa, the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest in various roles but has not managed a club in his own right since his time at Portman Road back in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Roy Keane as a human being was very different from what everyone says about him - in terms of him being angry and screaming all the time. He was actually really calm. He was a fair manager, if you were a better player than another in your position you would be playing instead of them.

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 15: Djibril Cisse of Sunderland celerates his goal with manager Roy Keane during the Barclays Premier League match between Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland at Ewood Park on November 15, 2008 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

It was a short period of time, but I really liked him. Roy Keane was a fair but mad manager - just like me!

“At Sunderland, I remember we were playing in a cup game against a lower division side and he had rested me because of a bigger game at the weekend. We were losing 1-0 at half time and in the dressing room, he went mad!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad