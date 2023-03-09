Sunderland’s current squad is valued at more than £40million - but how much is each member of it worth and who is regarded as their Most Valuable Player?

Following a busy summer transfer window, Joe Gelhardt, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji were all added to Tony Mowbray’s squad in January as the Black Cats navigate their first season back in the Championship.

Sunderland made a solid start to the campaign, but have seen their form stumble of late.

Mowbray has a very youthful squad at his disposal, one that will undoubtedly improve as they get more exposure to regular first-team football.

But who is regarded as Sunderland’s Most Valuable Player? Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how each member of Mowbray’s squad has been valued.

Do any of these valuations shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . Tony Mowbray These are the stunning valuations of Tony Mowbray's Sunderland squad (Picture by FRANK REID) Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Alex Bass - £180,000 Bass is currently valued at £180,000 by Transfermarkt. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Niall Huggins - £180,000 Huggins is currently valued at £180,000 by Transfermarkt. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Pierre Ekwah - £310,000 Ekwah is currently valued at £310,000 by Transfermarkt. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales