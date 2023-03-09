Sunderland's 'model' compared to Brentford, Brighton and Southampton by ex-player
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen has compared Sunderland’s recruitment model to three teams in the Premier League.
Under sporting director Kristkaan Speakman, Sunderland have prioritised free transfers, minimal initial fees and loan moves for young and hungry players such as Jack Clarke, Aji Alese, Patrick Roberts and Dennis Cirkin et al.
Speakman, though, has come in for criticism for his lack of spending and failure to sign a replacement striker after Ross Stewart’s injury in January alongside concerns over squad depth and the amount of experience in Tony Mowbray’s squad, which has been highlighted in recent weeks given Sunderland’s poor form in the Championship.
Sorensen, however, thinks Sunderland are on the right path. "I'm definitely behind the proper scouting of players, not just ability but on personality," Sorensen said on SAFC Unfiltered. "First of all, you've got to have a strategy on the club, where do you want to go, who do you want to employ?
"You've got to stick to that and we've seen it successfully - Brentford have done it really well, Brighton, even Southampton, they've built from the bottom up and it's shown to be a success. There's not a money tree in the back garden.
"It's not a Chelsea where they can spend £1billion or a Man City. I think Sunderland tried that back in the day and fell short. I think it's a great strategy. It's hugely important in modern football and you can see the clubs that have a clear defined strategy, they tend to be the most successful as well."