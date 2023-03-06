In between? Three head coaches, ups, downs, unbeaten runs and the small matter of a Wembley win. And above all else - a clutch of clean sheets. 2022 was, in Anthony Patterson's own words, 'crazy', 'brilliant', 'massive'.

He admits he wouldn't have believed you for a minute if you'd told him what lay ahead at the dawn of the year that changed the trajectory of his career quicker than anyone could have anticipated.

Patterson had expected to finish the season at Notts County but a COVID outbreak brought him back to Sunderland and into the most challenging of environments League One can offer: Wycombe away.

Anthony Patterson is named the North East Footballer Writers' Association Young Footballer of the Year. The star-studded North East Football Writers’ Association Awards, which raised money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

A late equaliser denied Sunderland a valuable win but Patterson emerged with credit and it was an afternoon that summed up the story of his year - the harder the challenge, the quicker you learn.

"It was definitely a baptism of fire," Patterson tells The Echo.

"I knew exactly how it was going to go, they were going to make it difficult for me and put a lot of pressure on me and that's exactly what they did. Every cross and every corner was whipped right in front of my head and it was just about trying to put into practice what I'd been learning while I was out on loan really, but obviously a couple of leagues above.

"I enjoyed the challenge. It's always about learning for me and so the harder it is - the quicker I learn. You make mistakes and you get put in difficult situations, but it means that you just learn quicker."

Anthony Patterson makes a crucial save during the League One play-off final

Patterson's status as number one was far from settled at that point, but Alex Neil's arrival brought stability in defence and between the goalposts. The 22-year-old began to feel like he belonged.

"I think we started to put a run together as a team and it meant we were quite settled, and I felt I was just starting to gain more confidence every week and every game," the youngster reflects.

"The games prior to that, there was probably that bit of tension because I'd been out on loan and I was desperate to impress. It was intense as we obviously knew that we had to put a real run together to get into the play-offs, so that pressure is there.

"But after a couple of games, I think I settled down and got that confidence and I think you saw that in the performances towards the end of the season."

Under Neil, the team in front of Patterson became more robust and more stable, the chances for the opposition fewer and further between.

Still, there were moments when they needed him to stand tall, literally and metaphorically. Winning away at Oxford was a crucial moment on the path to Wembley and every bit as important as Elliot Embleton's late winner was a stunning stop from Patterson at 1-1, shades of Craig Gordon all those years ago as he flew to claw away a header that was already past him.

Pure instinct, he explains. So much so, he didn't even realise how good a save it was at first: "It was just a split-second thing, to be honest. I didn't actually think too much of it, either at the time or even straight after the game.

"Later on I saw the video and all the lads were, 'what a save that was'. Your job is to help the team and help them get over the line in terms of the wins, and so that moment is what it's all about."

And then to Wembley, a game Sunderland had complete control of until the very brief moment that they didn't and Sam Vokes was through and ready to level the scores. There was Patterson, with a lot of skill and that little bit of luck.

"That was a weird one, he recalls.

"Because the Wycombe right back has picked it up and I think he's almost mis-kicked it and so it bounces and goes over Bailey's head.

"I remember just thinking that I had to make myself big, get into a spread like I would any other time. Thankfully it's just hit the underside of my leg but there was a moment where I wasn't sure where it had gone. Then I realised it had got stuck under there, which I was very grateful for."

Patterson is following in the footsteps of Jordan Pickford in being named the North East Football Writers' Young Player of the Year, well-earned recognition of his place in Sunderland's revival. The two may not share many similarities in style of temperament but what marks them both out is their ability to manage the ups and downs of a job that normally demands age and experience.

Patterson has managed a step up in division and more recently, a significant change in style. Inevitably, the ups and downs continue. He wouldn't have it any other way, and he's only just getting started.

"I think I've become more solid, I think my command of the area has got a lot better - having that presence," he reflects.

"That's just come with the amount of games I've played and the experiences I've been able to have.

