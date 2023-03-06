Alese and Joe Gelhardt were replaced by Luke O'Nien and Edouard Michut at the break, with O'Nien moving to the left back role for the second half.

Mowbray said the decision to replace Gelhardt was tactical, with the youngster wanting to protect him for the rest of the season ahead and get Amad in more advanced positions.

It was a chastening afternoon for Mowbray and his side, who now face a challenging run of four games against promotion hopefuls as they look to turn around their poor run of form.

"Aji was injured so he had to come off," Mowbray confirmed after the game.

"That's disappointing and I'm not quite sure how bad that is going to be. With young Gelhardt I just think the confidence is low and I didn't want to expose him, I wanted to get Amad higher up the pitch because we've done that with relative success in the past.

"Edouard was unfortunate not to start the game so that seemed the obvious one for me - but the left back situation was enforced."

Mowbray's options at full back should improve in the coming weeks, with Lynden Gooch returning to training last week and expected to be in contention on Sunday lunchtime.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese