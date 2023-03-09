The Black Cats have lost their last three fixtures winning just once in the last five during a poor run of form for Mowbray’s squad. Sunderland were also defeated 5-1 at the Stadium of Light last weekend by Alex Neil’s Stoke City.

Former player Brown – who made 87 appearances in all competitions during a five-season stay at the Stadium of Light – has stated that Sunderland will need to go on a “winning streak” if they are to be in with a shot of making the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately Sunderland have slipped off a bit recently," Brown told Best Gambling Sites. "It’s a tough division, it’s horrible the Championship. You can win two games in succession and fly up the table.

Wes Brown

"Sunderland have dropped off recently and I think the only thing to do is to try and go on a winning streak – otherwise it’ll be hard to get into the play-offs this season. They need a little run and I think everyone understands when you get a run like that in the Championship, you can go up four or five places.

"But they have to start doing that now because teams will all be doing the same thing – it’s so tight and competitive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad