Elliot delighted as Gateshead secure impressive away win at Southend United

Gateshead were in fine form as they collected all three points from their visit to Southend United on Saturday.

Rob Elliot reflected on an overwhelmingly positive week for Gateshead after his side produced a fine away day display to collect all three points in their visit to National League rivals Southend United.

After suffering their first home defeat of the season against Forest Green Rovers last weekend, the Heed bounced back in midweek with a 2-0 win against Boston United.Their upturn in form continued on Saturday at Roots Hall as Jacob Butterfield, Luke Hannant and on-loan Derby County defender Ben Radcliffe all found the net in a 3-1 win against a Shrimpers side that have been widely praised by Elliot in the recent past.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper described the win at Southend as ‘one of the best away performances’ of his time in charge of Gateshead and believes his players performed in all areas of the pitch to strengthen their grip on a National League play-off place.

Speaking after the game, the Heed boss told the club website: “We lost to Forest Green with one of our cleanest performances - but fair play to Forest Green because they scored early, they defended the goal but other than that, we came away saying if we perform like that consistently we will get the wins and the results.We can’t let that one performance, one scoreline effect the development of the club and the players and they did that on Tuesday and they did it today. They were two very different games. Boston will be a really strong team once they adjust to the National League and that’s an important three points and any win at Southend is a really good thing. It’s one of the best away performances and best away wins in terms of we did every part of the game really well today.”

Gateshead are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Middlesbrough Under-21s in the first game of the controversial National League Cup before making a quickfire return to the International Stadium when Wealdstone are the visitors.