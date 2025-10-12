Armstrong delighted as injured trio return in Gateshead FA Cup win

Gateshead secured their place in the FA Cup first round with a win at Isthmian League club Aveley.

There was a large dose of relief for Alun Armstrong as Gateshead avoid an FA Cup upset at Aveley and welcomed a number of injured players back to contention during a routine against the Isthmian Premier League club.

Armstrong was able to boost his injury-hit squad with the loan signings of Leicester City forward Kian Pennant and Cheltenham Town defender Ibrahim Bakare on Friday and there was further good news when injured trio Max Melbourne, Callum Johnson and Dom Telford all returned to contention in time in take their place in the squad for Saturday’s tie.

After wasting a number of opportunities in the opening half-hour, the Heed got themselves in front when former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson opened the scoring with half-time approaching. Loan signing Kyle Hurst continued to impress when he doubled the lead midway through the second half before Telford came off the bench to mark his comeback from a hamstring injury with the third goal of the game that ensured Armstrong’s side could face the likes of Luton Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers in the first round proper.

Reflecting on the return of his injured trio, Armstrong said: “It was great to see Max, Dom and Cal back, it was great to see players like that coming back on to the pitch. I thought Cal Johnson was brilliant and it was a great game for him to come back, even though he’s not a fan of the 3G pitch. I thought it was a game for him to come back into and then we got to bring Dom on when Kian had ran his legs off.

“You know what you’re going to get from Dom, it’s goals and he probably should have scored another one. He missed an easier one I think. Then there is Max, who we have to build up but he’s come on and been really comfortable. There are some massive positives but you want perfection so I’m disappointed we dropped our levels in the second half.”

The Heed will discover their FA Cup first round opponents when the draw takes place on Monday night and they will be joined in the draw by North East rivals South Shields, Spennymoor Town and Hartlepool United. The latter of that trio still has work to do before their place in the first round proper is confirmed as Pools prepare to host Gainsborough Trinity in a fourth qualifying round replay on Tuesday night after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.