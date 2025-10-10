Gateshead land double loan deal ahead of FA Cup tie with Aveley

Gateshead will face Isthmian League Premier Division club Aveley in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday afternoon.

Gateshead have been handed a timely boost ahead of their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Aveley after finalising two loan signings ahead of the trip to Essex.

Alun Armstrong revealed he was keen to add to his injury-hit squad in the aftermath of last weekend’s National League defeat against Boston United after versatile academy product Connor Pani joined an already lengthy list of absentees when he was ruled out of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The hard work that has gone on behind the scenes at the International Stadium throughout the last week has finally paid off after the Heed landed loan deals for Cheltenham Town defender Ibrahim Bakare and Leicester City youngster Kian Pennant, nephew of former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant.

The latter’s deal will last for an initial month and he could feature in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Aveley if clearance is received from the Football Association in time. However, Gateshead have already received confirmation Bakare will be eligible for the tie and that will be a welcome boost to Armstrong’s limited defensive options.

The long trip south will provide a test for Armstrong and his players as they look to guide Gateshead into the first round proper for the seventh time in the last nine season. The hosts are currently sitting in fifteenth place in the step three Isthmian League Premier Division table and will head into Saturday’s game with the aim of bouncing back from their FA Trophy exit at the hands of St Albans City last weekend.

With a challenging financial environment at the International Stadium, Gateshead boss Armstrong has stressed the importance of his side avoiding an upset and securing a spot in Monday’s first round draw.

He told The Echo: “The focus is on attacking the game, we have to attack the FA Cup, it’s a big thing for us this year. That was a big thing for me when I came in, I was told we have to attack the cup games to get some revenue in for this football club. We missed out on a lot of finance in pre-season when the Sunderland game was played at Hebburn instead of here at the International Stadium and the Doncaster game was postponed and people don’t realise that. We have to try and scrape some of that money back - but it’s about progression too.”

There was further good news for Armstrong when striker Dom Telford and defensive duo Callum Johnson and Max Melbourne all returned to training and will be in contention for Saturday’s tie.

