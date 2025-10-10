Transfer news: Sunderland set to 'return to fray' with £13m January bid for defender

Sunderland continue to be linked with Jhon Lucumí.

Sunderland could reignite their transfer pursuit of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí in the January window with a cut-price bid for the defender, according to reports in Italy.

The Black Cats were repeatedly linked with a swoop for the Colombian over the course of the summer, but were unable to prise him away from his current employers, with the Serie A outfit digging their heels in and preventing his exit.

Since then, Bologna have made clear their intentions to try and persuade Lucumí to stay at the club, with talks over a contract extension ongoing. The South American’s current deal expires in 2027, meaning that his long-term future remains uncertain, and as things stand, it is unclear as to whether he will agree to the terms being offered at present.

Addressing the situation in a recent interview, Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori said: "We are talking to Lucumí about extending his contract and we would be very happy if he was to stay. Whether he would be happy about that, I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. We’ll see him later on and see what he has decided. After having to give up on his Premier League dream in the summer, he got right back on track with great professionalism. I hope we won’t have to do too much on the transfer market in January, considering the squad has so much quality. Ciro Immobile will be back from injury soon, while Federico Bernardeschi is slowly settling into the team.”

Sartori’s comments echo those of Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci, who recently told a press conference, as quoted by TuttoMercatoWeb: “We’re waiting for a response. We’re happy he’s staying, especially since it wasn’t possible to find a replacement for him at the end of the transfer window. Given his reaction on the pitch, I’d say he’s behaving like a professional and is dedicating himself entirely to Bologna.”

What is the latest on Sunderland’s transfer interest in Jhon Lucumí?

And according to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Sunderland’s interest in the player is unlikely to dissipate any time soon. It is stated that while Lucumí stayed put this summer, there is an understanding that the Black Cats could “return to the fray” with a fresh bid in January.

If they decide to do so, and if Lucumí has not put pen to paper on a fresh deal, then it is suggested that any offer could end up being significantly less than the £24.4 million or so that was tabled in August. Instead, it is claimed that Sunderland could put together a package closer to £13 million.

