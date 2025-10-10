Sunderland have made a strong start to their Premier League campaign but are likely to strengthen in January

The January transfer window was a key topic of conversation as Phil and BBC Radio Newcastle's Nick Barnes took questions from Sunderland supporters at the latest live episode of #onthewhistle at The Bridge Hotel Vaults earlier this week.

Both Phil and Nick agreed that Sunderland would be proactive in trying to strengthen their squad again after a significant summer spend, and were asked for their thoughts on what the club's priorities might be.

Nick predicted another move for summer target Jhon Lucumi, who is still yet to agree a new contract at Serie A club Bologna.

"I think they'll go again for Lucumi from Bologna, that still feels like one they'd like to try and get over the line," Nick said.

"I think they'll be very conscious that with the run-in, whatever league position they're in, they'll know where the weaknesses are in the squad by then and they'll want to strengthen. I'd be very surprised if there aren't signings and outs will be important, too, they'll want to shift the players who haven't been part of the squad."

Phil agreed and added that the wide areas might be one area where Sunderland could look to strengthen, though much will depend on how Romaine Mundle fares on his return from a hamstring injury next month.

"I'd be surprised if they didn't go back in for Lucumi given how much they pursued him in the summer, I think the fact that Geertruida came in on deadline day as an initial loan suggests he was a player they turned to when they couldn't get Lucumi," Phil said.

"Now of course, he looks a really good player himself and there's every chance Sunderland go on to sign him, but I'd be surprised if Sunderland didn't revisit Lucumi. Beyond that, I think it's going to depend on how the forward players perform between now and January. At the moment, there's a chance you might need reinforcement in that area because the output hasn't been amazing so far this season.

"I think the wide areas look at the moment to be the priority, but that does depend on Romaine Mundle and his recovery because I really do think he's got something.

The one caveat is that we don't play in a way that really suits the wide players. We're not dominating possession, giving them loads and loads of opportunities to create chances and thrive. I think Adingra has been a little bit unlucky so far. He put that great cross in for Ballard on the opening day, nearly had an assist for Talbi at Burnley. He could have had an assist at Man Utd because I'm not sure he was offside for that cross Traore missed. So it's been fine lines for him and credit to Talbi, he works his socks off and that's why he's played pretty much every game this season."

"I agree, I don't think the wingers have convinced and there's not a lot of cover," Nick added.

"Talbi looks better on the left, I think. They do work hard but you might be looking for something a little bit extra."

Will Sunderland try and sign a striker in the January transfer window?

Phil and Nick were also asked if they thought the club might look to recruit another striker in the January transfer window.

"It depends a little bit on how the three lads in the squad are doing," Phil said.

"The club will want to give Eliezer Mayenda opportunities because he's another who signed a contract in the summer despite interest from big clubs. Isidor has done well and the big factor is Brian Brobbey, we just haven't seen much of him yet. He hasn't made a big impact so far but he's come at Crystal Palace when Sunderland were under pressure defensively, at Man Utd when Sunderland were 2-0 down and not playing very well. He did well at Nottingham Forest but that again was never a scenario where he was going to be getting a lot of chances. We need to give him a little more time."

"Isidor puts in the miles and he has a habit of scoring goals," Nick added.