Sunderland currently have a number of players absent due to injury or suspension

Sunderland are stepping up their preparations for their return to Premier League action against Wolves next weekend.

Those not currently on international duty took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Livingston on Wednesday, while the break also provides an opportunity for those currently absent through injury to move closer to a return.

Here, we explain the latest with all of those currently injured or suspended...

REINILDO

The Sunderland left back was shown a red card for violent conduct in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, after an off-the-ball incident with Matty Cash. Reinildo has served two games of his suspension, and so will miss the game against Wolves after the international break but be available for selection thereafter. Régis Le Bris was disappointed for the red card but said that everyone behind the scenes had 'moved on' following an apology for the defender, and so he'll be a strong contender for selection when Sunderland travel to Chelsea later this month.

Return date: Chelsea (A) October 25th

ROMAINE MUNDLE

Having struggled with a hamstring injury at the end of last season, Mundle initially returned for pre-season training in strong form and with Sunderland hopeful that he could avoid surgery. Sadly that proved not be the case, with the winger suffering a recurrence during Sunderland's pre-season training camp in Portugal. Surgery was a success and the end is now in sight for the 22-year-old, who has been out doing some individual work on the grass at the Academy of Light. In Le Bris's most recent update he said Mundle was still a month to a month to six weeks from being realistically in contention to return, and his match fitness will need to be built up carefully. A key focus for Sunderland will be ensuring he is fully fit when AFCON comes around and they will likely see three of their other wingers depart to represent their countries.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin has had a longer than expected recovery from wrist surgery, with Le Bris also recently confirming that the left back had additional been suffering from a knee complaint. As a result, Sunderland have given him a period of time to fully recover in the hope that he can put what has been a troublesome wrist injury in particular behind him. Cirkin has been pictured this week doing individual work on the grass at the Academy of Light, which represents a positive step forward. Le Bris has said he is another player he hopes to have back in around a month, though he will of course have to steadily build his match fitness having missed all of pre season. Another player who could have a big role to play during AFCON given other absences, and who Sunderland will not want to rush in the meantime.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

AJI ALESE

Having missed pre-season due to a significant injury, Alese returned to full training a few weeks back but suffered a minor setback that required a brief period of rest and recovery. Not far off a return but given he has not played any competitive football since January, Sunderland will be cautious with his return and he will likely need to some game time behind the scenes before being ready for Premier League action.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

LEO HJELDE

Hjelde played through the pain barrier to help Sunderland get over the line last season but then required surgery on both of his achilles. Unsurprisingly, such a significant injury has required a significant period of recovery but Le Bris has confirmed that the versatile defender is back running. As such, he should be able to start slowly filtering into first-team training over the next few weeks.

Potential return date: Fulham (A) November 22nd

HABIB DIARRA

Diarra suffered a groin injury in training shortly before the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, and required surgery that is expected to sideline him until December. Le Bris has cautioned that it's too early to tell exactly how quickly he will recover and when he'll be able to return to action. There is some hope that he'll be able to feature before AFCON but that is not yet certain, and the extent of his involvement in that competition will also depend on his recovery. As it stands, he's expected to be available.

Potential return date: Newcastle United (H) December 13th