Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has been speaking about his dreams for the future

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has revealed that he dreams of one day playing for Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

The Frenchman has established himself as a fan favourite on Wearside since completing a move from Zenit St. Petersburg last year, and has taken to life in the Premier League with apparent ease, notching three goals in the top flight already this term.

And it would seem that the adoration Isidor has cultivated during time in the North East is very much mutual. The 25-year-old frequently posts messages to supporters thanking them for their support in the aftermath of matches, and speaking upon the confirmation of his permanent transfer to the Stadium of Light back in February, he said: "I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the club, so I’m very happy.

“Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family. On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start."

But while Isidor may be devoted to Sunderland’s cause at the present moment in time, the forward has admitted that he would one day love to test his mettle at La Bombonera, home of the legendary Boca Juniors.

What has Wilson Isidor said about his dream of playing for Boca Juniors?

During the latest episode of Deux Nuits Avec, a YouTube series in which professional athletes allow a camera to follow them for a couple of days to get a feel for their lives, Isidor was asked if there was a particular club that he wished to one day represent, to which he responded: “You know the team I really dream of playing for is Boca Juniors. I’m lucky enough to have played with a player who played there when I was at Zenit, Wilmar Barrios, and wow - this guy told me incredible things about this club. So I think Boca Juniors would be my dream club.”

What else has Wilson Isidor said about his future?

Elsewhere, in a recent interview with French outlet L’Équipe, Isidor outlined his dreams of one day competing at senior international level, but admitted that that he is yet to decide between representing France or Haiti.

He said: “I would like to set myself the goal of going to the World Cup, it's definitely still a dream. I have two possibilities: France and Haiti. Haiti has already approached me, but I haven't made a decision yet. I'm focusing on my club.”

