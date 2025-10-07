Sunderland could reportedly move for a £55million defensive double deal as January transfer plans take shape

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s January transfer plans could include defensive reinforcements, with fresh reports linking the Black Cats to both Bologna centre-back Jhon Lucumí and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Sunderland are prepared to reignite their pursuit of Lucumí after failing to land him in the summer. The Premier League newcomers were previously willing to pay £25.5million and offer a contract worth £2.55million per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bologna stood firm at the time, insisting the Colombian defender was not for sale. But the Serie A club now face a dilemma, with Lucumí’s current deal running until 2027 and worth around £680,000 per year. Club officials are reportedly pushing for him to sign an improved deal worth £1.27million annually, though Italian reports claim the 27-year-old is “in no rush” to commit.

Talks are ongoing with Lucumí’s agent Simone Rondanini, who is due to hold a face-to-face meeting in Italy. Sources suggest Bologna are growing increasingly anxious about his hesitation — especially after Sunderland scouts were spotted watching their recent friendly clash with Aston Villa.

Should the impasse continue, Régis Le Bris is expected to consider another approach in January, with insiders telling the Italian press that “the door isn’t completely closed” on a potential transfer. Sunderland’s defensive recruitment has already seen significant investment this year, but the French head coach remains keen to add another elite-level centre-half to complement Omar Alderete, Nordi Mukiele, and Dan Ballard.

Meanwhile, another of Sunderland’s reported summer targets, Joe Gomez, could also be available when the January window opens. Caught Offside report that Liverpool may sanction Gomez’s departure if they can secure a suitable replacement, with AC Milan understood to be among several interested clubs. The England international, who has made over 150 Premier League appearances, was previously linked with Sunderland alongside Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gomez, 28, remains tied to Anfield until 2027 and was valued at around £30million last summer. However, his future has been thrown into doubt amid limited game time under new Reds boss Arne Slot. Despite this, the defender struck a defiant tone earlier this year when reflecting on his decade at the club: “Ten years ago as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future. Looking back now I’m full of gratitude and take so much pride in being a part of this club and city.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, transfer insider Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider that Liverpool are unlikely to entertain offers for Gomez in January given their defensive shortages: “Yeah, it would be highly unlikely that Liverpool would consider letting Joe Gomez go, especially with their current centre-back issues.

“After failing to bring in [Crystal Palace captain Marc] Guehi, the injury to [summer signing Giovanni] Leoni was a big blow as well, so Gomez is the only other senior centre-back option available to [Arne] Slot. He’s so versatile – he can play at right-back, left-back, even in defensive midfield. Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go. They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose one.”

Your next Sunderland read: The Sunderland dressing room verdict on Man Utd defeat and what was said in first-half huddle